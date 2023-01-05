UK first year to rise by more than 10C as climate change





Studies have shown that human-induced climate change is causing Britain’s record-breaking annual temperatures by about 160 times.

We can now confirm that 2022 was the hottest year in British history, with average temperatures exceeding 10 degrees Celsius for the first time ever.

Impact of climate change

An attribution study conducted by Met Office scientists found that annual temperatures would have been on the order of 1 in 500 years in a natural climate with the removal of human climate influence, which in the present climate is likely to occur every 3 to 4 years.

The UK-wide average annual temperature data for 2022 was provisional at 10.03C, the highest on record dating back to 1884. This put it 0.89C above the 1991-2020 average and 0.15C above the previous record of 9.88C. Set for 2014.

It was announced early on that 2022 will be the hottest year in British history. With full year data, you can now see the average annual temperature.

Met Office Climate Attribution Scientist Dr Nikos Christidis said: To assess the impact of human-caused climate change in a record year of 2022, we used climate models to compare the likelihood of UK average temperatures of 10C in the current climate. I did. Historical human climate influences have been removed. Results showed that recording 10C in natural climate would occur about once every 500 years, whereas in present climate it could happen as often as once every 3 to 4 years.

We also used climate models to predict how often these kinds of temperatures might be recorded in the future. Under the intermediate emissions scenario (SSP2-4.5) it was possible to calculate that a UK average temperature of 10C could occur almost every year by the end of the century.

2022 was also the warmest year on record in the Central England Temperatures (CET) series from 1659 to 364, the world’s longest-running temperature instrument record. The average annual CET in 2022 was 11.1C, the second highest ever after 11C in 2014.

records of all countries

After a notably warm start to the new year in 2022, a mild theme recurred throughout the year, with New Year’s Day being the warmest on record, with more warm days than colder than average days. Average annual temperatures reached record levels during July’s exceptional heat wave and remained at record levels throughout the year despite a noticeable cold spell in December.

Every country in the UK has recorded record-breaking average annual temperatures in 2022.

area

Average annual temperature in 2022 (C)

Previous average annual temperature record (C)

1991-2020 Average (C)

England

10.03

9.88 (2014)

9.14

England

10.94

10.75 (2014)

9.96

wales

10.23

10.09(2014)

9.41

Northern Ireland

9.85

9.77 (2007)

9.13

The Granite City

8.50

8.43 (2014)

7.69

CET

11.1

11.00 (2014)

10.2

Dr. Mark McCarthy, Director of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Center, said: This moment comes as no surprise, as the decade with the highest temperatures since 1884 has all occurred since 2003. It is clear from the observational record that human-induced global warming is already affecting the UK’s climate.

hot and cold records

Evidence for climate change in the UK is also seen in the distribution of annual records of heat and cold. The warmest decade since 1884 has all occurred since 2003. During the same period we recorded no 10 coldest years in 60 years (1963 being the 4th coldest year in the series), but most of the 10 coldest years were: Clustered before 1920 as shown in the graph below.

Dr. McCarthy explains: Despite the effects of climate change, we don’t expect the hottest on record every year from now. The natural variability of the UK’s climate means there is some variation from year to year, but looking at long-term trends it’s easy to spot the impact of climate change over time.

