US Defense Chief Austin warns Gallant not to ‘undermine’ West Bank stability





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant not to adopt policies that could “undermine security and stability in the West Bank”, during an initial call between the two men on Wednesday evening, according to Pentagon press secretary Brig. General Pat Ryder.

The reading published by Ryder says Austin “stressed the importance of avoiding policies that could undermine security and stability in the West Bank, while reaffirming its commitment to Israel’s right to self-defense.”

The West Bank has seen an upsurge in violence over the past year as part of an Israeli counterterrorism effort, following a series of terror attacks that claimed 31 lives in 2022. The raids claimed more 170 Palestinian deaths in 2022, and four more since the start of the year, many of them in attacks or clashes with security forces, although some were not civilians involved.

The Israeli Defense Ministry said that during the call, Gallant pledged to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.

According to a statement, “Gallant emphasized in the conversation Israel’s commitment to doing whatever it takes to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons…and underscored the need to mobilize the international community to cooperate on the matter”.

The Pentagon reading says Austin first congratulated Gallant on taking office, before discussing Iran and other issues.

“Both leaders agreed on the need to work together to address the wide range of regional challenges, including threats posed by Iran’s destabilizing activities,” the US statement said.

Additionally, the couple discussed the Abraham Accords – the normalization agreements Israel signed with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan in 2020 – and their contribution to “security stability in the Middle -East”.

Gallant and Austin “concluded that they would work to deepen and expand ties with other countries in the region,” the Defense Department statement added, apparently referring to Saudi Arabia.

The US reading says the two men “discussed opportunities to increase military cooperation and advance Israel’s integration into the region, building on the Abraham Accords.”

The couple also discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Ryder.

The call “went in a friendly atmosphere” and the couple agreed to meet soon, Gallant’s office added.

This file photo from September 1, 2014 shows a nuclear research reactor at the headquarters of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

The call between Gallant and Austin came as the Israeli Air Force was scheduled to hold a joint aerial exercise with the US military this week.

Israel has pushed for the United States to prepare military contingency plans to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Jerusalem opposes attempts by US President Joe Bidens to revive a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers that have traded sanctions relief for curbs on the Islamic republics’ nuclear program.

But that question has been less relevant lately, as nuclear talks collapsed and the United States chose to focus on Iran’s ongoing protests against the regime.

Biden has said he is prepared to use military force if necessary, but always prefers to exhaust the diplomatic channel first.

While Iran has long maintained that its program is peaceful, non-proliferation experts warn that Tehran has enough 60% enriched uranium to reprocess it into fuel for at least one nuclear bomb.

Separately on Wednesday, Gallant spoke with his Cypriot counterpart, Charalambos Petrides, the Mediterranean Island Nations Defense Ministry said.

According to the Cypriot Defense Ministry, Petrides called Gallant to wish him success as he took office and to discuss expanding strong and long-term military ties between the nations.

There was no immediate comment from Gallants’ office on the call.

