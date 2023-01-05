MAFS UK’s Zoe and Jenna share relationship update





First Sight UK couple Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson shared a surprising relationship update with their fans.

The pair found love on their E4 reality show last year and were immediately successful, but experienced a rough patch when Zoe made it clear that she wouldn’t give up meat, dairy, or eggs to anyone after learning that Jenna was vegan.

But in an unexpected circumstance, Zoe revealed that she has decided to go vegan for the month of January as part of a new vegan campaign with Asda.

channel 4

Zoe had this to say about her decision to go plant-based (via OK! Magazine):

“Not only have I been in a relationship with a vegan for over a year, but I will also stop eating meat and dairy.”

The reality star added: Stop sneaking out for some cheeky fries.

Jenna also weighed in on Zoe’s decision, adding:

“I’m anticipating some twists and turns along the way, but I’m looking forward to giving Zoe some insight into my lifestyle and proving her wrong that a plant-based diet is boring. Let’s take on the challenge!”

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

Do you want to talk about marriage at first sight? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

