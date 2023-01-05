US House has no members, no rules as race for speakers drags on





WASHINGTON (AP) As Republicans continue to bicker over who will be the next speaker, there are virtually no members in the U.S. House of Representatives, only elected members.

Without a speaker, none of them can be sworn in, and the 118th Congress cannot meet or vote on any rules. Parliamentary procedure was abandoned in favor of controlled chaos. Members of both parties do not know whether they can call votes or make motions because there is no speaker to rule on their demands. Committees cannot be formed and legislation cannot be passed.

I don’t know what my status is, said Democrat Ted Lieu of California. I don’t know if I have health care, I don’t know if my staff are paid. We’re looking at all of this now because it hasn’t happened in 100 years.

Former Rep. Billy Long of Missouri, who just retired, tweeted about what he calls Bizaroland. At one point, he openly wondered in his Twitter bio if he’s still a congressman (he’s not).

The ruleless, memberless House may just be a blow in history if Republicans are able to find a way forward this week and elect a new president. While it remains a strong possibility, a resolution to the impasse seemed distant on Wednesday, as Republican Kevin McCarthy of California lost a second day of roll call votes on the floor. Supporters and opponents all appeared entrenched.

The uncertainty added to the surreal and looser-than-usual atmosphere on the House floor on Wednesday as members sat in their seats to vote after vote, hour after hour, negotiating, chatting and wondering what which was to follow. Some relaxed with books or newspapers, or scrolled through their phones. Some took photos and selfies, a practice generally prohibited by the rules.

Others still had children with them in the room, a holdover from Tuesday’s deliberations when family often accompany members to watch them take the oath. Only they weren’t sworn in on the first day of the new Congress — the first time that had happened in a century.

In 1923, the speaker selection process took three days. In 1855, it dragged on for two months, with 133 votes.

It’s a very strange void, said Democrat Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, who had hoped her visiting grandchildren could see her sworn in Tuesday. We work by precedent.

On the House floor, Clerk Cheryl Johnson holds the gavel, not the Republican majority.

Madam President, Republican Chip Roy of Texas said at one point, addressing the podium as members usually do, before correcting himself. Madam Clerk, he has amended.

Above ground, members operate according to the rules of the last Congress they think. No one seems to really know, and there are concerns about what would happen if the standoff were to last until mid-January, when paychecks are due. Some staff members are only temporarily employed if they are new hires or job changes.

Republican Tom Cole of Oklahoma, the new chair of the House Rules Committee, said elected members operated under the rules of the previous Congress, when Democrats were in charge. But he added: I don’t know if it’s written.

Without a speaker, there’s a lot we can’t do, Cole said. Staff and members will be paid, he said, but at some point that will stop.

As the hours passed, the members started brainstorming hypothetical scenarios. Lieu said he feared lawmakers would be unable to view classified documents important to national security and would be unable to respond to a global crisis. Could the websites be updated? Would emails continue to work?

Who can legally help any of our citizens with issues that we normally deal with every day? tweeted Long, the former Congressman from Missouri. Passports, IRS, #Veterans issues, SBA, Post Office, Immigration issues, Corps of Engineers, etc. who gets paid?

This raises a ton of legitimate questions, Long wrote.

