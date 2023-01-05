BlackRock and M&G postpone UK real estate fund withdrawals





LONDON, Jan. 4 (Reuters) – UK real estate fund managed by US fund manager BlackRock (BLK.N) and UK asset manager M&G (MNG.L) with around £8.1bn ($9.75bn) of assets under management. is postponing the redemption of UK real estate market.

UK open-end real estate funds are struggling to meet burgeoning repayment demand against a backdrop of high inflation and economic uncertainty.

BlackRock will defer third-quarter payments from its £3.5 billion BlackRock UK Property Fund, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday. The funds were originally scheduled to be disbursed in late December, officials said.

BlackRock also delayed its second-quarter buyback, which was previously due to be paid out at the end of September.

A spokesperson for M&G said it was still delaying redemptions to its secured income fund as requests for redemptions increased. The delay will allow the fund to rebuild liquidity by selling real estate investments in an orderly manner, the spokesperson said. The fund was worth £4.6 billion as of September.

Top asset managers including Columbia Threadneedle, Schroders and CBRE Investment Management put restrictions on real estate fund buybacks in September after money market turmoil and rising interest rates forced investors to reduce their exposure to asset classes.

Many UK pension schemes have reduced their exposure to assets in order to rebalance their portfolios after selling off more liquid assets in bulk when an unfunded tax cut package proposed by former Prime Minister Liz Truss in late September slumped UK government bonds. .

According to CBRE’s Monthly UK Commercial Real Estate Index, capital values ​​across all property levels fell 5.5 per cent in November, extending an 11-month decline to 10.6 per cent through November 30.

Industrial property values ​​were hit the hardest, falling 7.8% in November alone. Office property values ​​fell 9.4% through the end of November, while industrial property values ​​fell 17.4% over the same period.

The fund, which oversees around £17bn in UK real estate assets as of November, is limiting redemptions to prevent a fire sale.

A spokesperson for Legal & General Investment Management said Wednesday that the Managed Property Fund is no longer postponing buybacks.

“However, it remains a liquidity tool that can be utilized for future buyback requests as market conditions or other external factors require,” the spokesperson said.

Columbia Threadneedle, Schroders and CBRE did not immediately confirm with Reuters whether the redemption deferral for the UK real estate fund is still in effect.

($1 = 0.8311 pounds)

Reporting: Elizabeth Howcroft and Carolyn Cohn; additional reporting: Kirstin Ridley; editing: Sinead Cruise, Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

elizabeth hocroft

Thomson Reuters

We report on the intersection of finance and technology, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, virtual worlds, and money driving “Web3.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/blackrock-defers-withdrawals-uk-property-fund-2023-01-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos