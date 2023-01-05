



Seoul, South Korea CNN —

Australia confirmed on Thursday that it was buying two advanced missile and rocket systems, including one used by Ukraine with devastating force against Russia, as a deterrent to potential regional threats to its security.

Procurement of the systems, the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), has been ongoing since last spring when then-Defense Secretary Peter Dutton declared war in Ukraine and the imminent threats from China. , showed the need for Australia to modernize its defensive weapons systems.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles reiterated that point in a statement Thursday on the two deals, which set the total price tag at $684 million (A$1 billion).

The Albanian government is taking a proactive approach to keeping Australia secure and the Naval Strike Missile and HIMARS launchers will give our defense force the ability to deter conflict and protect our interests, Marles said.

The level of technology involved in these acquisitions brings our forces to the forefront of modern military equipment, said Pat Conroy, Minister of Defense Industry.

HIMARS launchers have been seen as a big difference for Ukraine since the United States began supplying them to Kyiv last summer.

Over the past week, HIMARS strikes have grabbed headlines for killing dozens of Russian conscripts housed at a vocational school in the occupied Donetsk region.

The US State Department approved their sale to Australia last May, pricing a package that also includes related equipment at $385 million.

But the systems are land-based and Norwegian-designed naval strike missiles may be more immediately relevant to Australia’s defense forces.

Maneuverable skimming weapons will be deployed on Australian Navy destroyers and frigates. With their range of 185 kilometers (115 miles), they will more than double the current missile range on Australian ships, Australia’s Department of Defense said in a statement last April when the purchase was announced. .

Thursday’s statement said naval strike missiles will begin replacing Harpoon missiles on Australian warships in 2024, while HIMARS would be in Australia’s arsenal by 2026-27.

Some Australian military analysts said Thursday’s announcement was largely for political reasons, as both were announced by a right-wing government that was removed from office in favor of a left-wing government on May 21. last.

I guess there’s a deeper political message to show that the new leftist government is serious about defense spending, said Peter Layton, visiting fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute and a former Royal Australian Air Force officer.

Buying the HIMARS system, which is focused on land warfare, may be a way to retain votes from military supporters as Australia’s defense focus has shifted to China, notably with its plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines in the AUKUS arrangement with the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Australian military is looking for a role now that the wars in the Middle East are over, Layton said. They are unable to make a name for themselves given Australia’s current strategic circumstances which favor air and naval power.

Ian Hall, deputy director of research at Griffith Asia, said a role for HIMARS was being debated in the country.

I imagine HIMARS could be used in an emergency situation in Southeast Asia or even somewhere in the Pacific, he said, pointing out that US Marines have been training with HIMARS with the idea of deploy them to the Pacific Islands in the event of hostilities in the Region.

