US moves closer to sending armored weapons to Ukraine

After months of resisting calls from kyiv for tanks to deal with increasingly entrenched Russian forces along the long southern and eastern fronts, the United States and its allies are now ready to deliver a variety of armored combat to Ukraine.

Asked on Wednesday whether any U.S.-produced Bradley Fighting Vehicles were being considered for transfer to Ukraine, President Biden said yes. A senior administration official said the Bradleys could be included in a weapons package to be announced as early as this week.

Earlier Wednesday, France announced that it would supply Ukraine with an undetermined number of light tanks.

The first supply of Western mobile armor is another major step in the growing supply of advanced weaponry to Ukrainian forces, including heavy artillery and long-range precision rocket launchers. It comes just weeks after the Biden administration announced it would provide Kyiv with a battery of Patriot missiles, the most sophisticated air defense weapon in the US arsenal, to defend against waves of attacks from Russian missiles and drones against energy and civilian infrastructure far from the front. line.

This line, where the Ukrainian army is engaged in a fierce struggle for further gains against Russian ground forces, stretches for hundreds of kilometers along a north-south front in the eastern part of the country. US officials said the Ukrainians needed the ability to conduct combined arms maneuvers, with armored vehicles allowing them to engage the enemy and advance under fire.

The United States believes fighting will continue along this line for the foreseeable future, a second senior administration official said, not expecting the fighting to slow during the winter months. Instead of training only small units to operate specific weapons systems, the allies are now pulling thousands of Ukrainian troops from the front lines for combined maneuver training in Europe.

But so far, Ukraine’s allies have pushed back on Kyiv, arguing Western armor is too logistically complicated to be useful.

Germany repeatedly refused Ukrainian requests for its Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Leopard 2 main battle tanks, largely on the grounds that it did not want to be the first to supply such weapons.

Much of the West’s reluctance to send advanced weaponry has revolved around reluctance to induce Russia to escalate the war. Decisions to send systems such as HIMARS, the US precision rocket launchers that were first transferred last summer, came as the situation on the battlefield evolved, the second official said. administration.

As expected, each advance in arming Ukraine has led Russian President Vladimir Putin to accuse NATO of actively waging war against Russia. But it was Moscow’s brutality, particularly attacks on civilians, that made the West more forward-thinking, administration officials argue.

Let’s be clear here, the second official said angrily. Mr. Putin can claim all he wants that this is a war of the West, and he is basically fighting for [Russias] Security. We all know that’s a bunch of BS. This is a war of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

We are and will continue to provide them with the kind of systems to defend themselves, the official said.

The decision to send in armored fighting vehicles comes just weeks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an urgent call for tanks during a whirlwind visit to Washington late last month. In his late-night address to the Ukrainian people on Wednesday, Zelensky hailed the French announcement as a clear signal to all our other partners: There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with tanks of Western type. We must end Russian aggression this year exactly, and not postpone any defensive capabilities that can hasten the defeat of the terrorist state.

Modern Western armored vehicles, Western-style tanks are just one such key capability, Zelensky said.

The administration continues to rule out sending even larger Abrams battle tanks, which weigh 55 tons and rely on a turbine engine that consumes fuel at a drastic rate, said the first official, one of many who spoke on condition of anonymity about the sensitive issue. . They are also prone to failure and require extensive maintenance expertise.

Battle tanks are so heavy that then-President Trump was dissuaded from including them in Washington’s July 4, 2019 celebration on the grounds that their steel plate tracks would destroy city streets. The Abrams ultimately remained in a static display on train cars near Anacostia Park, while Trump was flanked by Bradleys for his Independence Day speech.

The Bradley, although technically not a tank, would offer a significant improvement for the Ukrainian ground forces. Weighing around 28 tons, it moves on tank-like tracks and carries a crew of three that can accommodate up to six additional soldiers inside. The United States has thousands of vehicles, and sending an undetermined number to Ukraine would not reduce American stocks.

Named after General Omar Bradley, a top American commander during World War II, the Bradley lacks the firepower of the 120mm main gun mounted on an Abrams. But it is equipped with heavy armor and an array of other weapons, including a 25mm chain gun and an M240 machine gun. It’s designed to travel up to 35 miles per hour, fast enough to keep up with the Abrams in US combat units.

France’s plan to supply French-made AMX-10 RC light tanks was announced on Wednesday after a phone call between Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron. It was not immediately clear how many tanks would be delivered, or when they would arrive.

Wheeled vehicles have been in service with the French army since 1981 and are gradually being decommissioned and replaced by an updated system. Mainly used for reconnaissance and troop transport, its 105mm gun is smaller than that of many tanks, but the vehicle is considered very agile and manoeuvrable.

Also on Wednesday, Poland signed a $1.4 billion deal to purchase a second tranche of US Abrams tanks, replacing more than 300 Soviet-era tanks and armored personnel carriers sent to Ukraine. last summer.

Ukrainian forces have also added hundreds of captured or abandoned Russian tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers to their existing stockpile of Soviet-era vehicles. But spare parts and ammunition have been hard to come by.

