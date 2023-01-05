



The government has signed a 200,000-a-year deal with a disaster response charity set up by a former British Army chief to help motorists trapped in truck convoys in Kent.

The Department for Transport has recruited RE:ACT, which uses veterans to distribute humanitarian aid in war zones and after natural disasters, amid concerns about driver welfare.

The one-year contract, which began in November, means that vehicles lining the roads approaching Dover and the Channel Tunnel will be fed food and water if drivers stop for two days.

According to the DfT summary, the welfare plan was necessary because during previous national events, the local response was severely overextended and road networks in the area were regularly disrupted.

The plan covers unscheduled waits of two days or more, suggesting that the government expects truck drivers to be forced to queue for more than 48 consecutive hours on the M20 this year as well.

The decision to bring in outside experts came after the UK left the EU in December 2020, with panicked businesses attempting to stockpile goods and cross-channel deliveries halted after reports of stationary truck convoys being seen 17 miles from space. It’s done.

Local groups, including HM Coastguard and Kent Voluntary Sector Emergency Group members, stepped in after the border was closed for two days, and taxpayers awarded $34,000 to provide drivers with basic food, water and sanitation.

In April 2022, there were additional holds with more than 2,000 trucks stuck on a 20-mile line due to P&O ferry service disruptions, Easter holiday demand, and technical issues with the website needed for post-Brexit documentation.

The RE:ACT charity, which won the contract through its trading arm, RE:SILIENT Response, was founded in 2015 by former British Army chief General Nick Parker.

According to their website, his team is portrayed as mostly veterans with compassion, fighting spirit, resilience and unwavering determination to save lives and alleviate suffering in the worst of circumstances.

They are typically deployed in major natural disasters and emergency operations. These included emergency water purification drills in Sierra Leone after floods and extensive emergency humanitarian operations in Ukraine, such as providing hot meals to vulnerable people in Dnipro.

Blaenau Gwent Labor MP Nick Smith said: That the government has turned to them shows the scale of the chaos unleashed by their failure to properly implement a Brexit.

DfT’s advertisement for a deal lasting until November 2023 said: Border closures for two days after the Christmas 2020 event led to prolonged delays, recognizing that local response capabilities were overextended.

agreed with [DfT] New centrally funded procurement and distribution plans are needed to respond to events triggered by national events and lasting longer than one or two days.

A government spokesperson said: Driver welfare is our priority and our only right to strong emergency assistance in the event of unprecedented problems at our borders.

There are currently no known congestion issues and we continue to work with our partners, including the French government, and across governments to ensure passengers have the smoothest possible journey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jan/04/disaster-response-charity-enlisted-to-aid-drivers-stuck-in-uk-queues-for-channel

