Channel 4 Privatization Cancellation, British Culture Minister Revealed





According to a letter from UK Culture Minister Michelle Donelan to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a proposed privatization of British broadcaster Channel 4 has been scrapped.

The letter, dated Jan. 3 and leaked on The News Agents podcast on Jan. 4, instead proposes a package of reforms to support Channel 4’s long-term sustainability.

“Last year’s consultations on C4C’s future ownership model identified risks to the company’s long-term sustainability. The view of predecessors and the government at the time was that selling C4C was the right solution to address these issues. However, after reviewing the business case, we concluded that pursuing sales at this point was not the right decision and that there are better ways to ensure the sustainability of C4C and the UK independent production sector,” said Donelan. wrote in a letter.

“Indeed, C4C’s role in supporting the growth of independent manufacturing, a sector currently valued at around £3 billion, is significant. [$3.6 billion] The sale will take a toll on our economy at a time when growth and economic stability are our priorities.”

Donelan proposes a sustainability package instead. Along with existing remittance obligations, the package will include legislation introducing new legal obligations on the C4C Board and working with C4C to agree an updated governance structure to promote the long-term sustainability and success of the business. Government of C4C Sustainability.

Donelan also laid out a legislative plan that would give C4C the flexibility to create some of its own content and “better diversify its revenues if desired.” The C4C business model outsources production to a series of independent companies and relies on advertising for revenue, and the letter said advertising is declining over the long term.

“The government will work closely with the independent production sector to consider the necessary steps to protect Channel 4’s vital role in stimulating investment, especially in the newest, smallest and most innovative producer sectors,” the letter read. “This will be a gradual change and safeguards will include raising Channel 4’s independent production quota level, currently set at 25% of programming. Potentially introducing specific safeguards for small independent producers. We will work with our cabinet colleagues at HM Treasury to consider our approach to future requests to increase C4C’s borrowing cap beyond the current £200 million limit, provided the proposal supports the long-term sustainability of C4C.”

In 2022, Donelan’s predecessor, Nadine Dorries, initiated the privatization of Channel 4, and Sunak confirmed that the sale process would go ahead in a Prime Minister’s leadership bid.

Doris did not take this news well.

Three years of Progressive Conservative government have been submerged. Level up, drop. Social welfare reform, abandoned. Keeping young and vulnerable people safe online. Bonfires on EU bridges, not happening. The sale of C4 giving back 2b has been cancelled. Replace with what?

— Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) January 4, 2023

A spokesperson for the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) told Variety: “We are not commenting on speculation. DCMS Secretary of State made it clear that it is revisiting the business case for selling Channel 4. We will announce more about our plans at an appropriate time.”

Channel 4 declined to comment.

