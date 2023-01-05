US base in Syria hit by 2 rockets after 3rd anniversary of Soleimani murder





Two rockets hit a US military base in northeast Syria on Wednesday after the 3rd anniversary of the killing of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani by a US drone strike in 2020.

Coalition forces at Mission Support Site Conoco were targeted in the attack which occurred around 9 a.m. local time, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

There were no injuries or even damage to the base or coalition property.

Special operations troops from the Syrian Democratic Forces and the US-led anti-jihadist coalition take part in heavy weapons military drills in the Deir Ezzor countryside in northeastern Syria on March 25 2022. (DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Attacks such as these endanger coalition forces and the civilian population and undermine the hard-won stability and security of Syria and the region,” said CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino.

It is unclear how many troops were on the base at the time of the attack, although some 900 US troops are stationed in Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces visited the site of origin of the rockets and found a third unfired rocket.

The attack came a day after the anniversary of the death of Soleimanis on January 3, 2020 in Baghdad by a US drone strike.

Iranian Al-Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani, center, attends Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s meeting with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2016 (Pool/Iranian Supreme Leader’s Press Office/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Soleimani was the former head of the Irans Quds Force in its Revolutionary Guards and gained notoriety for his support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his involvement in proxy wars across the Middle East.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed on Tuesday to avenge Soleimani, considered a war hero for his involvement in the eight-year Iran-Iraq war starting in 1980.

“We have not forgotten and will not forget the blood of the martyr Soleimani,” Rasi said during a commemoration speech, Voice of America reported.

The Iranian president claimed that Soleimani defeated “American hegemony” before then-President Trump ordered him killed.

Raisi warned on Tuesday that those behind his death “should know that the reprisals are obvious” and said “there will be no relief for the murderers and accomplices”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter covering political, US and global news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/us-base-syria-hit-2-rockets-3rd-anniversary-soleimani-killing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

