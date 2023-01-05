Rishi Sunak promises a better future for the UK, but doesn’t comment on the environment.





Sunak gave a speech this afternoon (January 4th). Less than a week before Congress reopens after the winter recess.

He used his podium to address criticism of his handling of the cost-of-living crisis and ongoing strikes across the public and private sectors in areas including nursing, railroads and postage.

He said the fact that many Britons will be under financial pressure and have difficulty accessing key services means some are looking ahead to 2023 with apprehension.

Sunak said he will work day and night to change that, and will work swiftly in the coming months not only to provide relief and peace of mind, but also to change our country and build a better future for our children and grandchildren.

Sunac enumerates five foundations for building a better future and presents the following five commitments:

Inflation cut in half this year Growing economy with new jobs everywhere and higher wages everywhere Reduced national debt Reduced NHS waiting list Passed new law to combat illegal boat migration

Sunak promised to increase the number of additional police officers. school funding focused on improving math education; We are launching family hubs in our communities to provide practical advice to parents and, where possible, to help more people get back to work.

But the government’s promise to improve nature for the next generation and its failure to deliver on that promise was not addressed by the prime minister nor brought up by any of the journalists present.

Sunak also failed to address topics related to energy beyond bill support, the fact that energy efficiency, clean energy generation and energy storage are all sectors that could make a significant contribution to the government’s commitment to boost and enhance international economic competitiveness.

He justified his choice of subjects to focus on by arguing that they are people’s priorities and not limitations. [his] Ambition for our country.

The House Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) will issue its recommendations for accelerating the energy transition in a new report on Thursday (Jan. 5).

Sunak’s only mention on anything related to the environment was a passing note calling the UK a world leader in clean technology. Speaking of innovation, he said: A better future is one in which our economy grows faster. So everyone across our union has new opportunities for good jobs that pay better. And the change we need is to put innovation at the center of everything we do.

Some people think innovation is about the periphery of growth, nice-to-have gadgets and geeks versus the traditional levers of taxes and spending. But that’s the mindset we need to change.

He called the UK a leader in AI, life sciences, quantum, fintech and clean tech.

Greenpeace UK’s political director, Rebecca Newsom, tweeted shortly after the speech: [the] climate emergency.

January heat records were broken in several European cities on Sunday (January 1) due to a heat dome effect covering much of the continent.

There is not a single mention of climate or nature in Rishi Sunak’s speech.

The climate crisis is one of the greatest threats facing our society. How can a PM not comment?

Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) January 4, 2023

