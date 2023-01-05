Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the launch of the U.S. Women’s Global Economic Security Strategy





SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you. Well, first of all, hello everyone and welcome to the State Department. A happy new year to all. It’s actually the first event I’ve had the opportunity to do in this new year, and I think it’s very fitting, and just highlights the importance that this department attaches to it, and that I personally attached to it.

Director Klein, Jen, thank you for the introduction, but also and especially for your leadership, for the leadership of the gender policy councils in developing the U.S. women’s global economic security strategy that we’re actually launching today today.

Jen and I have been colleagues, friends for a few years. I think we both started together in the Clinton administration in grade school, right? (Laughs.) But I’m just grateful for the collaboration that continues every day.

And Kat, I am so grateful for your remarkable leadership of GWI at this very important time, and especially for the remarkable collaboration we have between the White House, the State Department, and the other agencies of our government. It’s a big difference maker. This strategy would not be possible without the vital contributions of so many people, beginning with another dear friend and close colleague, Administrator Power. Her team at USAID has done an outstanding job on this, and you’ll hear more about Samantha shortly. The GWI office here at State, plus Kat, an amazing team, doing a great job. And again, across our government.

Were also deeply fortunate to have the collaboration and leadership of the United States Congress. And I said maybe Sheila Jackson Lee was somewhere in the house. Thank you. Thanks to be here. Andr Carson, in the house anywhere, I think he was going to join us. But to you, to Barbara Lee who was supposed to be with us this morning, but I think she ended up on the Hill, so grateful for this collaboration, for the leadership that you have shown for so many years and that materializes in this strategy.

However, I especially want to say to our partners in civil society, the private sector, other governments, women from all walks of life, some of you are here in person, some of you are connecting virtually, thank you. Thank you for your participation; thank you for the cooperation; thank you for ensuring that this strategy reflects the breadth and depth of our vision for women’s economic security.

President Biden came to power with a commitment to gender equality and equity because, as he said, and I quote: governments, economies and communities are stronger when ‘they include the full participation of women. It’s as simple and straightforward as that.

As you have just heard from Jen, he has delivered on this commitment, including through the first-ever National Gender Equity and Equality Strategy, which sets out a whole-of-government approach to supporting women and girls here. domestically, but also around the world.

At the Department of State, the idea that every woman and girl should be able to reach her full potential is at the heart of our diplomacy. Whenever women’s rights and fundamental freedoms are threatened, we speak up, we mobilize others, we take action.

Promoting gender equality and equity is also integral to our approach, as we recognize that this is essential to addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges. We need the full economic participation of women to truly lead an inclusive recovery from the COVID pandemic. As you have heard, we need their leadership to resolve conflicts. We need their ideas and innovation to tackle the climate crisis.

The strategy put forward is based on a simple vision: to create a world in which all women and girls around the world can contribute to and benefit from economic growth and global prosperity. It is a world in which we will all be better off. Closing the gender gap in the workforce by 2025, as you’ve heard, would add up to $28 trillion to the global economy. Especially at a time when we are working to recover from COVID, to deal with the impact of the climate, to resolve the many conflicts that are also holding back the global economy, this contribution is more vital than ever.

The strategy aims to remove some of the barriers that prevent women from fully participating in the economy. Jen and Kat alluded to some of these discriminatory policies that perpetuate wage inequalities or limit access to credit that women entrepreneurs and innovators need to start and grow businesses; laws that ban women from energy, manufacturing and other industries in some countries; attitudes and practices that drive women out of education and the labor market.

The strategy we have in place focuses on supporting women and girls in all their diversity, including women who most often face the greatest and highest barriers, such as those from marginalized backgrounds. , from religious minorities, disabled, LGBTQI+ people . And are committed to standing up for women wherever their rights are under threat, including in Afghanistan, as we sadly continue to see them deepen and worsen.

Allow me to spend a few minutes going into a bit more detail about the four main areas of effort that are at the heart of this strategy.

First, we will advance women’s economic competitiveness so that more women can fully participate and lead in all sectors, in all industries, including as CEOs and board members. One way to do this is through programs such as WE-Champs, which will provide technical assistance and training to chambers of commerce and women’s business associations in 18 countries across Europe to support small businesses owned by women. This is a concrete example of how we will bring this first pillar of the strategy to life.

Second, we will strengthen the foundational support for child care and elder care that allow women to participate equitably in the economy. As you know, as you heard again this morning, COVID-19 has forced millions of women around the world to withdraw from the workforce to take on family care responsibilities. We will therefore expand access to options so that carers, most of whom are women, can truly return to work. We do this by supporting programs such as the World Bank’s Investing in Childcare initiative, which will help improve access to affordable, quality childcare in low-income countries. and intermediary from all over the world.

Third, we will promote women’s entrepreneurship by addressing some of the challenges that too often hold women back, including the lack of mentorship, excuse me, and training opportunities. Were working to both create and, where appropriate, replicate efforts such as the Indian-American Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment. This links the private sector and civil society to provide Indian women with technical skills and networking opportunities to help them grow their businesses. When the alliances were launched, Google India pledged to mentor 1 million Indian female entrepreneurs; were working with other partners to increase this number. It would have a remarkable impact.

Finally, we will work with partners to help dismantle some of the societal, legal and regulatory barriers that stand in the way of having a level playing field, such as laws that make it harder for women to work in certain roles, limiting their career progression. .

Now if you look at some of the work and studies that have been done, for example, women in the World Bank have equal legal economic status with men in 12 countries around the world 12 countries around the world, including including through equal pay and legal protections in the workplace. So there’s a huge amount of work to be done there and, looking at the glass half full rather than half empty, a huge amount of opportunity as we increase the number of countries that genuinely offer opportunities equal. Strongly encourage countries to repeal discriminatory laws; make a good case for reforms that promote gender equality, in part by showing the opportunity of closing these gender gaps.

In each of these lines of effort, we will work in tandem with partners around the world. Indeed, working well with you all. Because we need everyone on deck if we really want to make a difference, if we want to build lasting, lasting change.

This includes, for our part, working with counterparts in other governments to develop their own national and global strategies for women’s economic security. This includes applying the lessons of this work across the United States government as we develop action plans for every agency and department to advance women’s economic security.

Ultimately, if you take all that out and get to the heart of what we were talking about, there’s also something very simple and straightforward: promoting women’s economic security is the right thing to do, but it’s also the smart and necessary thing to do. When everyone can contribute to their full potential, our economies are more prosperous, our societies are more full of opportunity, our nations are more peaceful, and everyone is healthier. Again, it’s as simple and straightforward as that.

There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to bring this to fruition, to take the strategy that we now have in place and to implement it. This will take, as I said, everyone on deck. The work that so many of you have done to get us to this point where we have a solid strategy on paper has been absolutely essential. That’s the good news. The bad news is that now we have to get to work to make it real, and we were counting on all of you to help us do just that.

Thank you so much. (Applause.)

