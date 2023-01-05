Rishi Sunak must ‘step up to the plate’ to break the stalemate and stop using payroll review agencies as ‘human shields’, says TUC boss british news





Rishi Sunak accused the prime minister of using an independent wage review body as a “human shield” and said ministers should be allowed to negotiate with union leaders.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak told Sky News that Sunak should “facilitate these conversations” between union leaders and government officials and ensure that “fair pay agreements” are reached.

Nowak said “I think he forgot the value of sitting down and reaching agreements and getting ideas from people outside his cabinet”.

“Honestly, I think it would be really good for Rishi Sunak to talk to our union,” he added. These are people who have been under real pressure for workloads that feel like they’ve reached their breaking point over the past decade.”

“The only thing that doesn’t go up,” he insists, are workers’ wages, and “the government has been using independent review bodies as human shields. Distrust the corpse.”

“We didn’t have 10%/11% inflation when those bodies met and made recommendations.”

“So listen up, let’s not hide behind a payroll review body. What we need is for the government to sit around the table with the unions and come to an agreement,” he added.

In a tough letter to the Prime Minister, Nowak said public services were in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing”. And he called for a complete change in government direction.

“Unless the root cause is addressed, the manpower shortage in schools and hospitals cannot be resolved,” he said.

The TUC president said the union worked closely with Sunak to implement the furlough plan and protect millions of jobs during the pandemic, adding “this is the mature approach we need right now.”

‘The door is always open’

Novak’s remarks came just before the Prime Minister’s first speech of 2023 and claimed that “the door is always open” for dialogue with trade unions.

“People should have the right to strike,” Sunak said, adding “it must be balanced with the right of the British public to go about their lives without suffering a completely unwarranted disruption in the way we’ve seen lately.” “

“My view is that people should always act rationally and fairly, and what we are doing should be centered around our responsibilities to the country and what we can afford to do for the country,” he said.

“I think it’s an appropriate conversation and I hope we can have that conversation.”

Sunak also said the public “will hear more in the future” about the government’s approach to the strike.

The debate continues as rail workers continue their 48-hour strike, and more strikes in the transportation industry and civil servants are planned this month.

Thousands of nurses across the country walked out just before Christmas in the largest strike in NHS history.

About half of Britain’s rail lines are closed, with only a fifth of services running as tens of thousands of workers and rail operators at Network Rail go on strike on the second day of strike and other services kick off on Friday.

Today the strike of DVSA Driving Examiners begins in London, South East, South Wales and South West and traffic police service personnel on national highways will continue the strike.

Abellio’s London bus workers will also go on strike for two days, the first in a series of actions planned by the group throughout January.

Ambulance staff will be out again on January 11 and 23 after taking action before Christmas, while nursing staff will start again on January 18 and 19.

Members of EIS, Scotland’s largest teachers’ union, and two other unions will also strike on 10 and 11 January, and for 16 more through February.

