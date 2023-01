The 10 best UK dividend stocks for 2023?

Image Source: Getty Images

Starting right now and building a new portfolio of dividend stocks for 2023, what can we buy? When you think of dividend stocks, you tend to gravitate towards FTSE 100 stocks. However, some attractive dividends can be seen on the FTSE 250 as well.

I think diversification is a very good idea for any new portfolio starting today. I’d say be wise anytime. But we’ve seen individual sectors suffer disproportionately during recessions in recent years. So, diversification is particularly important now.

We do not recommend a portfolio here as investors should do their own research. However, as a first pass, we are happy to choose from the following 10 stocks.

Income Inc. Recent Price 12-Month Floating Dividend Rate Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) 5,853p+20% 9.1% Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) 425p-43% 9.1% Jupiter Fund Management (LSE: JUP) 135p-47% 8.0% Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE: DLG)229p-18%9.5%National Grid (LSE:NG)1,023p-3.5%5.2%Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB)2,101p+30%6.8%City of London Investment Trust (LSE) : CTY)417p +3.9%5.8%ITV(LSE: ITV)77.7p-30%6.6%Barclays(LSE:BARC)166p-11%3.9%Aviva(LSE: AV)453p-16%6.7%

Dividend yields shown are estimates and are not guaranteed to hold. Rio Tinto, for example, cut its dividend. Further declines may occur in the near term.

Dividend cut?

Homebuilders may also cut dividends as the real estate market comes under pressure. But over the long term, it sees only strong demand for raw materials and housing, generating healthy cash flow to pay dividends.

There are two insurance stocks on the list. But they’re very different businesses. Aviva is a big player in savings, investment and retirement products. Direct Line, on the other hand, sticks to their regular generic insurance products.

There is a drive to diversify the City of London Investment Trust. It invests in UK stocks and includes Shell, Diageo and AstraZeneca among its top 10 holdings. So it’s diversification in a single investment.

greater yield

Many stocks have declined in the past 12 months. This suggests that there is a risk that the downtrend will continue. Dividend cuts can actually happen. However, we are confident that buying dividend stocks for long-term income during economic downturns can be profitable.

Whatever dividends the stock pays over the next few years, investors should be able to get a higher return on stocks they buy when prices decline.

next stage

I checked a few other things before making the actual purchase. You want to know how well each company’s earnings have covered their dividends over the long run. How visible the company’s future earnings are is another question. And ideally, I’d like to see management’s approach to a gradual dividend, with a focus on reducing debt first.

But no matter how I choose my income stocks, I think narrowing down my initial favorites to around 10 in my diverse sector selection is a good start.

