McCarthy proposes to weaken the post of Speaker of the United States House in the face of radical opposition





WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) – Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, on Thursday offered new concessions to fellow extremists who rebelled against him in a leadership battle that has crippled the chamber even as other Republicans expressed anger that the party was fumbling for its chance to exercise power.

Lawmakers said McCarthy, endorsed for the job by former President Donald Trump, offered to weaken the president’s position to win over more than 20 right-wing Republicans who have repeatedly blocked his candidacy – changes that, according to political allies, would do the job even Stronger.

McCarthy looked set to lose a seventh ballot on Thursday, as some members of his own party voted for rival Republican Byron Donalds to deny him the majority needed to secure the job. McCarthy failed in her bid to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker in six previous votes on Tuesday and Wednesday – the first time in a century that the House had failed to choose a speaker on the first ballot.

“There were a lot of concessions,” Rep. Jim Banks, a McCarthy supporter, told Fox News.

McCarthy, as president, would be empowered to thwart Democratic President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda and launch investigations into his family and administration.

But he has repeatedly failed to secure the 218 votes needed to be named Speaker of the House, a powerful post that shapes the agenda of the chamber and is second in line to the presidency behind the only vice-president. McCarthy has been the House’s top Republican since 2019, but was unable to overcome opposition from some of the chamber’s more conservative members in the presidential election drama.

More than 200 Republicans backed him each time, with less than 10% of lawmakers in the party against McCarthy. Among other things, holdouts have said they think McCarthy would be too willing to cut deals with Democrats who control the Senate and White House.

The division has prevented House lawmakers from beginning their work, including scrutinizing the actions of the Biden administration and helping voters navigate federal bureaucracy.

‘VERY WORRIED’

“I’m very concerned about this and I’m on the intelligence committee,” said Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a McCarthy supporter who said that because of the presidential fight, he won’t was unable to participate in the classified briefings.

In a late-night negotiating session, McCarthy offered holdouts greater influence over legislation to be put to a vote, according to multiple news outlets. It also offered the ability for any member to call a vote that could potentially remove them from office – a step that helped drive at least one former Republican president, John Boehner, into retirement.

These concessions could potentially help McCarthy defeat some of the resisters, but would make him more vulnerable to hardliners for the rest of the next two years if he ultimately wins the presidency.

“You have 20 people demanding that 201 surrender unconditionally. Well, I’m not going to surrender,” Republican Rep. Trent Kelly told reporters after a vote Wednesday night rejecting McCarthy.

He was joined by 17 other Republicans who expressed similar views, with Representative John James accusing the 20 holdouts of “ruling by fear”.

The inability to agree on a leader also raises questions about whether Republicans will force a government shutdown or risk defaulting later this year in a bid to secure deep spending cuts. Some of the resisters say they expect McCarthy or any other Republican leader to take that approach.

ALTERNATIVES?

A weaker-than-expected performance in the midterm elections gave Republicans a narrow majority of 222 votes to 212 in the House.

If McCarthy ultimately fails to unite the Republicans, they will have to seek an alternative. Possibilities include House Republican No. 2 Steve Scalise and Rep. Jim Jordan, both of whom have backed McCarthy. Jordan received 20 votes when nominated by resistance fighters on Tuesday.

Republicans could also look to Democrats for help, although House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters they had not reached out. Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna told Reuters he and others could back a moderate Republican who agrees to share subpoena power with Democrats and avoid tightropes over government funding and the ceiling on the debt.

On Wednesday, Trump urged Republicans to unite behind McCarthy. Trump remains an influential figure among Republicans and is so far the only announced candidate for president for 2024. Some party members have blamed Trump for Republicans’ failure to win more congressional seats midterm.

Reporting by Moira Warburton, David Morgan, Kanishka Singh and Gram Slattery; Written by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Scott Malone, Will Dunham and Nick Zieminski

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Gram Slattery

Thomson Reuters

Washington-based correspondent covering campaigns and Congress. Previously posted in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Santiago, Chile, and has reported extensively throughout Latin America. Co-winner of the 2021 Reuters Journalist of the Year award in the business coverage category for a series on corruption and fraud in the oil industry. He was born in Massachusetts and graduated from Harvard College.

