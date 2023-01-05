Average annual temperature in the UK in 2022 above 10C for the first time, announced by the National Weather Service | climate news





Average annual temperatures in the UK have recorded above 10C (50F) for the first time, the Met Office says.

The average temperature over the 12 months of 2022 was 10.03C, surpassing the 9.88C in 2014.

The National Weather Service also confirmed tentative figures that this year will set a new record, saying 2022 will be the hottest year on record.

Hot year-round temperatures have fueled prolonged droughts, threatened crops, and caused hundreds of excess deaths.

The National Weather Service has warned that if humans hadn’t been polluting and warming the climate, it would have only happened once every 500 years, but now there’s a high chance of such an unusually hot year every three or four years.

Image: The UK’s warmest decade since records began in 1884 have each occurred since 2003.

Met Office climate attribution scientist Dr Nikos Christidis said that if the planet warms by around 2.7C as currently expected, average UK temperatures “could happen almost every year” by the end of this century.

This means that the top 10 warmest years since records began in 1884 all occurred in the last 20 years.

Dr. Mark McCarthy, director of the Met Office National Climate Information Center, said the news for 2022 was “no surprise”.

Not even a noticeable cold wave in December could dampen last year’s record average temperatures. In fact, there have been no 10 coldest years in the last 60 years, most of which fell before 1920.

Numerous other records were broken around the world last year, which witnessed billions of dollars lost from Europe’s worst drought in 500 years, extreme heat in India, Hurricane Ian in Florida and flooding in Pakistan.

Fossil fuel burning, intensive livestock farming and deforestation are contributing to rising global temperatures, resulting in costly, violent and extreme weather.

0:22 Alpine ski slopes face snow shortage as warm January weather breaks records across Europe.

All four UK countries set new records in 2022, with England having the highest average temperature of 10.94C, followed by Wales (10.23C), Northern Ireland (9.85C) and Scotland (8.50C).

This year recorded the highest temperature in the country, with mercury reaching 40.3C (104.5F) in Lincolnshire on July 19th.

Richard Allan, a professor of climate science at the University of Reading, said: “Human-caused climate change explains the unprecedented nature of the UK summer heat wave and the continued warmth throughout much of 2022.”

Higher temperatures in the UK are causing more severe heatwaves, droughts, bushfires and flooding, he said.

“And these impacts will progressively worsen until global temperatures stabilize, reducing global carbon emissions to net zero.”

