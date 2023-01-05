Biden expands Title 42 deportations while clearing legal path for some migrants





Washington — President Biden on Thursday announced a revamped migration management strategy that combines increased deportations with expanded opportunities for migrants to enter the country legally, in an effort to reduce record levels of illegal crossings along the US-Mexico border.

The multi-pronged effort, which follows a “carrots and sticks” approach, will allow migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti with US-based financial sponsors to legally enter the country through an inspired program policies of the Biden administration that offered a safe haven. to displaced Ukrainians and Venezuelans.

After passing background checks, eligible migrants from these crisis countries would be allowed to enter the United States under the Humanitarian Parole Authority, which allows recipients to live and work in the United States legally. on a temporary basis.

This expanded legal pathway, which would be capped at 30,000 entries each month, would be coupled with a deterrent to discourage illegal entries along the southern border. Migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti would be immediately deported to Mexico under Title 42’s pandemic-era measure if they illegally crossed the US border. Officials said Mexico had consented to 30,000 monthly declarations.

For more than two years, the Mexican government has only accepted the return of its citizens and migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador deported from the United States under Title 42, a public health law that has was first invoked by the Trump administration in early 2020. But in October, the Biden administration convinced Mexico to accept Venezuelan migrants as part of a deal in which the U.S. pledged to allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to enter the country legally under the authority of parole.

The dual policy for Venezuelan migrants has resulted in a dramatic drop in the number of Venezuelans entering detention at the U.S. border, and Biden administration officials have pledged to “build” on the strategy’s success.

“We can’t stop people from making the trip,” Biden said during a speech at the White House. “But we can require them to come here in an orderly fashion under US law.”

President Biden speaks on US-Mexico border security and enforcement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 5, 2023. KEVIN LAMARQUE / REUTERS

While Biden said the new effort will allow his administration to better manage historic migration flows along the southern border, he acknowledged it was a short-term fix, calling on Congress to revamp the US immigration system, which has not been updated since. the 1990s.

“The actions we are announcing today will make things better,” Mr. Biden said, “but will not completely solve the border problem.”

The Biden administration announced additional border-related measures on Thursday, including a proposed settlement that would disqualify migrants from asylum if they illegally cross the U.S. border after failing to seek third-country protection, such as Mexico. If passed, the proposal would allow U.S. border officials to quickly deport migrants subject to the restriction, even after Title 42 is lifted.

Officials also said they would expand the use of a process known as expedited removal to quickly remove migrants who are not processed under Title 42. The policy, dating from the 1990s, allows United States to deport migrants without a hearing if they fail to do so. seek asylum or fail to establish a credible fear of persecution.

The Department of Homeland Security said it would increase treatment for vulnerable asylum seekers along the US-Mexico border by allowing such migrants to request appointments to legally enter the country at ports of entry. through a mobile app. The process will initially allow migrants deemed vulnerable to apply for Title 42 exemptions and will remain in place after the measure is lifted. Migrants processed at ports of entry would be allowed to work legally in the United States.

The expansion of Title 42 to include migrants from Cuba and Nicaragua will be a sea change in U.S. policy, as the vast majority of the tens of thousands of Cubans and Nicaraguans processed along the southern border during the year elapsed were released and allowed to seek asylum because their home countries severely restrict US deportations.

Mass exoduses from Cuba and Nicaragua have contributed to record levels of US border arrests over the past year. In recent months, arrivals from these countries have exceeded the number of Guatemalan, Honduran and Salvadoran migrants entering detention at the US border, an unprecedented demographic shift.

The new effort would also represent a dramatic and unprecedented expansion of the parole authority, which the Biden administration has already used to resettle tens of thousands of refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

US law allows immigration officials to use parole authority to admit immigrants who do not otherwise have legal authorization, such as a visa, to enter the United States, if their entry is deemed justified on humanitarian grounds or in the public interest.

The humanitarian crisis along the southern border has become a political handicap for Mr Biden, who has been accused by Republicans of ignoring the issue. They also argued that the record border arrivals reported over the past two years stem from the Biden administration’s decision to roll back some Trump-era policies, including a program that forced some migrants to wait for their asylum hearings in Mexico.

An aerial view of Mexican and American flags fly over an international bridge as immigrants line up next to the US-Mexico border fence to seek asylum December 22, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. Getty Images

In fiscal year 2022, U.S. Border Patrol officers stopped migrants 2.2 million times along the southern border, an all-time high that topped the record set the previous year, federal figures show. . More than a million of these encounters have resulted in the deportation of migrants from the United States under Title 42.

While revoking some of the Trump administration’s asylum restrictions, the Biden administration has maintained Title 42 for more than a year, defending the Trump-era argument that the policy was necessary to control the spread of COVID-19.

In April 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they would stop licensing Title 42 due to improving pandemic conditions, including higher vaccination rates. But a group of Republican-led states convinced a federal judge in Louisiana to block the rule’s termination on procedural grounds.

Then, on Nov. 15, another federal judge ruled Title 42 illegal, saying the CDC had failed to properly explain the public health policy rationale or consider its impact on asylum seekers. At the request of the Biden administration, the judge gave border officials 5 weeks, until December 21, to terminate Title 42.

Nineteen Republican-run states have asked multiple courts to delay overturning Title 42 indefinitely, warning that chaos would otherwise ensue. After their request was denied by lower courts, the states asked the Supreme Court to intervene.

On Dec. 27, the Supreme Court said it would stay the lower court’s order that found Title 42 to be illegal until it decides whether Republican-run states should be allowed to intervene in the case. case, likely postponing termination of the policy for months.

More from Camilo Montoya-Galvez

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter at CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers politics and immigration policy.

