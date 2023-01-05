US inflation has yet to turn the corner, warns senior IMF official





Inflation in the United States has not yet turned the corner and it is too early for the Federal Reserve to declare victory in its fight against soaring prices, a senior IMF official has warned.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Gita Gopinath, the funds’ second-in-command, urged the US central bank to continue with rate hikes this year despite a recent moderation in headline inflation following one of the Fed’s most aggressive tightening. the story.

If you look at the labor market indicators and if you look at the very sticky components of inflation like services inflation, I think it’s clear that we haven’t turned the corner on inflation yet, she said, adding that the funds’ advice to the Fed was to stay the course.

The comments from the fund’s first deputy managing director come after a flurry of data suggested inflation in the United States, Europe and other economies may have peaked as energy prices fall relative to recent highs and the cost of goods such as appliances and used cars begin to decline.

Gopinath’s main concern is the continued resilience of the U.S. labor market, which according to the most recent data added an average of about 400,000 jobs each month in 2022. The unemployment rate is still hovering near historic lows and a shortage acute shortage of workers has helped push up wages. rises far too high for the Fed to meet its 2% inflation target.

Gopinath said it was important for the central bank to maintain tight monetary policy until there was a very sharp and sustained decline in inflation which was evident in wages and non-economic sectors. food or energy.

Despite concerns from some left-leaning economists and politicians that the Fed has already raised rates too aggressively, Gopinath said it’s hard to argue that officials have tightened too much.

Gopinath argued that the Fed’s benchmark rate rose to around 5% and has remained there throughout this year, in an effective endorsement of the latest point projections from US central bank officials.

Minutes from the Fed’s last meeting in December, released on Wednesday, showed officials believed they needed to do more to strangle the US economy and stamp out inflation. Policymakers would need to see a lot more evidence of price pressures easing before they can be confident the situation is under control, according to the minutes.

His comments come as the global economy faces multiple shocks, including an escalating war in Ukraine and the abrupt end of China’s zero-Covid policy.

Gopinath said she expects China’s economy to suffer significantly in the near term due to increased hospitalizations and deaths, and warned the slowdown will negatively impact global growth. A rebound is possible later this year, however, as Chinese demand recovers, she added.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the fund, said on Sunday that a third of the global economy would be hit by recession this year, including half of the EU.

The IMF will release new growth forecasts this month, but Gopinath said it was too early to comment on the revisions. The United States has a very narrow path to avoid a recession this year, she added.

Gopinath said she expects monetary tightening in Europe to outlast the Fed as officials grapple with the war-induced energy crisis.

We are looking well ahead to 2024 before we start to see inflation move closer to the ECBs [2 per cent] target, she said, adding that the fiscal support put in place by European governments to deal with the cost of living crisis would prolong the process.

It’s another tough year for monetary policy, but it’s a different kind of challenge, Gopinath said. Last year was all about tightening monetary policy quickly and knowing how far to go. Now, for many countries, the question is how long to stay on hold.

