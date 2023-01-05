Record-breaking heat in UK makes climate crisis 160 times more likely by 2022 | climate crisis





Britain’s record heatwave in 2022 is 160 times more likely to be caused by the climate crisis, indicating the dominant impact of human-caused global warming on the UK.

Last year, Britain’s average annual temperature exceeded 10 degrees Celsius for the first time, confirming it as the hottest year in British history. Scientists at the Met Office have calculated that such heat waves are now expected every three to four years. Without human greenhouse gas emissions, such a warm year would only be expected once in five centuries.

The 10.03C recorded in 2022 beat the previous record of 9.88C in 2014 and was 0.89C higher than the average over the past 30 years. All UK countries set new record annual temperatures.

2022 hottest year graph

The world’s longest recorded temperature measurement is for central England, which lasted 364 years, peaking at 11.1C in 2022.

Scientists were shocked when the highest daytime temperature in July exceeded 40 degrees. Hot summers have led to thousands of premature deaths. The cold wave in December had little effect on the overall average annual temperature.

The scientists estimated the impact of global warming on Britain’s record-warm year by comparing results from climate models that reflect today’s high CO2 levels with those that represent a pre-industrial period when CO2 levels were much lower.

‘Heartbreaking’: Ski slopes forced to close as Europe experiences record-breaking warm winter video

Dr. Nikos Christidis, climate attribution scientist at the Met Office, said: [future] In the emission scenario, average UK temperatures of 10C could occur almost every year.

An August Guardian analysis revealed how people around the world are losing lives and livelihoods due to more deadly and more frequent heatwaves, floods, wildfires and droughts caused by the climate crisis.

The planet’s most important story. Get all the week’s environmental news: the good, the bad, the essential.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dr. Mark McCarthy of the Met Office said: [and] Not surprising. The decade with the highest annual temperature since 1884 has all occurred since 2003. It is clear from the observational record that human-induced global warming is already affecting the UK’s climate. According to National Weather Service data, nine of the 10 coldest years on record occurred more than 100 years ago.

McCarthy said he doesn’t expect it to be the hottest year on record every year, despite the effects of climate change. The natural variability of the UK climate means that there are some fluctuations from year to year. However, by looking at long-term trends, it is easy to pinpoint the impact of climate change over time.

Professor Richard Allan of the University of Reading said: These impacts will gradually worsen until global temperatures stabilize, reducing global carbon emissions to net zero.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jan/05/uk-average-annual-temperature-tops-10c-for-first-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos