News | Press | US Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan

WASHINGTON—Senator Stabenow released the following statement announcing that she will not be running for re-election and will be leaving the United States Senate at the end of her term on January 3, 2025:

“Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I decided to pass the torch to the United States Senate. I am announcing today that I will not be running for re-election and will be leaving the United States Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025.

“As part of my own new generation, I was elected to the Ingham County Commission in 1974 at the age of 24. first woman to achieve historic milestones as an elected official, including the honor of being Michigan’s first woman elected to the U.S. Senate. But I always believed that it was not enough to be the ‘first’ if there was not a ‘second’ and a ‘third’….

“When I ran for the State Legislature in 1978, there were only eight women serving in the State House and none in the State Senate or major state offices. 44 women serve in the State House and 15 in the Senate this year!Women hold the top three elected offices statewide, and we have the first female Majority Leader in the State Senate!

“Under the cloud of unprecedented threats to our democracy and fundamental freedoms, a record number of people voted last year in Michigan. Young people showed up like never before. It was a very encouraging sign for our future. .

“I’m ‘Made in Michigan.’ My work is deeply rooted in my love for our wonderful state, whether it’s protecting our Great Lakes, transforming mental health services, or ensuring our state can keep doing and growing things. to compete in our global economy, I am proud that my accomplishments have made a difference in people’s lives and created a solid foundation for a healthy and prosperous future for our state.

“Over the next two years, I will be intensely focused on continuing this important work to improve the lives of Michiganders. This includes leading the passage of the next five-year Farm Bill that determines food and agricultural policies for our It is also essential to protect our lands and waters and create jobs in our rural and urban communities.

“I am so grateful for the trust the people of Michigan have placed in me. I am also deeply grateful to my amazing staff, who are the best team in the United States Senate. They continue to set the highest standards of service. highest in Michigan and nationwide.

“At the end of my term, I plan to begin a new chapter in my life which involves continuing to serve our state outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mother and my wonderful family.”

