Only 3% of UK employers using postgraduate pathway visas





HEPI, in conjunction with Kaplan, surveyed 656 members of the Institute of Directors, an organization for company directors, senior business leaders and entrepreneurs, and found that 27% of respondents were unfamiliar with the scheme established in 2021.

Less than half said they were aware of its existence and did not use it, and only 3% were either new to it or in the process of using it.

This came despite severe labor shortages in the UK, where three-quarters of businesses responding to a CBI survey in October 2022 said they were affected.

A widespread skills shortage across the public and private sectors will only be filled with the help of international students already in the UK, said HEPI Director Nick Hillman.

So, he said, he was shocked to learn that few employers took the graduate route, which is a great way to recruit highly skilled workers.

According to UUK, 83,486 postgraduate pathway visas were approved between Q3 2021 and Q3 2022, “largely in line with government forecasts/expectations”.

Linda Cowan, Managing Director of Kaplan International Pathways, agrees with Hillman, citing the enormous financial and tax advantages that international students bring to the UK.

The Graduate Path differs from other employment-related visa schemes because it is free and bureaucracy-free for employers and allows international graduates to be evaluated for two to three years before a longer commitment.

“I’m shocked that so few employers have used the graduation process.”

However, a lack of awareness among employers can hinder the success of initiatives.

When respondents were asked in detail about the use or lack of use of the scheme, one said he was unsure of the new scheme and needed quality control.

One even commented, “I’ve never heard of this. Wouldn’t it partially restore one of the many advantages that the stupidity of Brexit took away?”

Another respondent, who linked answers to questions surrounding the Brexit deal and its consequences, said the negative effects of Brexit had resulted in patchy patches: [Graduate route visa] It ironically suggests that it made no less red tape.

Lack of knowledge about postgraduate pathway visas added to slightly contradictory responses from those surveyed, with 20% already having or currently sponsoring a visa. This is a more difficult course than using the Graduate Path.

Graduate pathway visas could make an important contribution to the government’s growth agenda if more employers understood its benefits and ease of operation, Cowan added.

We also found that large corporations are much more likely than small businesses to sponsor visas in any circumstance. About 5% of companies with revenues less than 250,000 sponsored Visa, while 18% of companies with revenues greater than 50 million sponsored Visa.

However, this does not take into account the fact that out of 1.4 million employers in general, there are 32,000 UK organizations with valid sponsorship licenses.

Graduate root visas can make an important contribution to the government’s growth agenda.”

Big or small, bureaucracy has been a consistent problem. One respondent said the sponsorship cost more than $30,000, while another said the attitude of immigration authorities toward workers who pay these valuable taxes was a problem.

Graduate pathways are known to be unsponsored, with no commitments through paperwork for employers and no commitments to pay visa costs or immigration health surcharges.

In July 2022, the UK government published an initial analysis of postgraduate course performance, with 50 graduates and 50% of graduates saying the surcharge was unfair.

It is true that those in power want to make the visa system reliable and robust. However, attempts to strengthen the current labor rights of former international students will hamper economic growth. Hillman commented that it made more sense to increase their rights rather than limit them.

They also said that most of them work in professional or semi-professional jobs and earn between 20,000 and 30,000 per year, making them pay comparable to many people in entry-level jobs in the UK.

However, if there aren’t enough people taking the lead in hiring people through graduate pathway visas, it may not be sustainable, which is another problem that respondents have, especially post-Brexit. Although the program has strengths, it is not adequate. The policy note said because of the temporary nature in all circumstances.

If graduate pathway visas work as well as possible for both employers and graduates, let alone exchequers, with general improvements to the migration system, it makes sense to more clearly communicate the benefits to employers, the report concludes.

The study highlights many employers’ lack of knowledge about visas and we encourage governments to work closely with business representative bodies to raise awareness of the benefits Alex Hall, IoD Senior Policy Advisor on Sustainability, Technology and Employment – said Chen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thepienews.com/news/graduate-route-visa-hepi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos