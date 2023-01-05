The more UK residents live with Brexit, the less they like it.





On the way to Dover in 2022, trucks await in traffic jams. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS (Reuters)

Few enjoyed the winding process of Brexit negotiations.

Rescuing Britain from its European neighbors was a formidable task, requiring revised agreements on everything from fishing quotas to land borders. But after the deal was finally signed, there was a collective sigh of relief, and Brexit enjoyed a moment of growing popularity.

It was short-lived. As the UK has been living with Brexit for several years, its limited popularity has waned, according to What UK Thinks, a non-profit organization that charts UK attitudes to Brexit.

Since September 2021 (the last time the country was evenly divided on this issue), the number of UK residents who say they want to become EU members has risen sharply. Around 58% of respondents currently polled say Britain should remain on the bloc.

The chart above combines the averages of the 6 most recent polls conducted in a given month by BMG, Deltapoll, JL Partners, Kantar, Opinium, Redfield & Wilton, Savanta, Omnisis, People Polling, Techne UK and YouGov to create a rolling . Average. The polls all asked similar questions, but were worded in slightly different ways.

In the 2016 Brexit referendum, 51.9% voted in favor. After that, public opinion crossed the 50-50 center line. When the Brexit negotiations were concluded at the end of 2020 by signing a trade cooperation agreement, public opinion was somewhat negative. Staying in the EU was about 4 percentage points more popular. (The chart excludes those who did not express a preference.) But the public was enthusiastic about the idea, culminating in June 2021 with nearly 54% saying they were happier outside the EU. After a few months, that sentiment changed dramatically.

Why did the attitude suddenly change?

The scandal-ridden British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has made Brexit his personal mantra, was forced to resign in July 2022 after his closest followers turned against him.

The Conservatives then entered a confusing months-long process of choosing a new leader that ended with the appointment of Liz Truss in the fall of 2022. Truss immediately crashed the economy with poor budget planning and was ousted after only 40 years. me. Around the same time, labor, medical, food and petrol shortages hit Britain.

British residents blamed much of these shortages on EU trade relations and the loss of workers, but the plague and the war in Ukraine were also to blame.

Who changed their mind?

What UK Thinks believes there are three possible reasons for the change in opinion. First, people who originally did not vote or who were too young to vote at the time may now have a voice for themselves. Second, those who originally wanted to stay but were persuaded otherwise during the lengthy debate following the referendum may now back off. Finally, those who originally supported Brexit may have actually changed their minds.

John Curtice, a professor of political science at Strathclyde University, believes it’s mainly the last group that explains the change.

He wrote on his What UK Thinks blog that over the past year, the share of voters who voted in favor of leaving the EU has fallen by 9 percentage points, from 83% to 74%. It is the decline in support for Brexit among those who originally voted for Brexit that mainly explains why there has been movement against the Brexit idea over the past 12 months.

