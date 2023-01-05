The parents of an American football star fuel the scandal that tarnishes the reputation of the coach





Young American football star Gio Reyna saw his playing time limited during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter later hinted that he nearly sent Reyna home for “not living up to expectations”. Reyna’s parents later told American Football about an incident of domestic violence from Berhalter’s past. Loading Something is loading.

The United States men’s national team is embroiled in a scandal just weeks after returning from the World Cup in Qatar.

US Soccer launched an investigation into head coach Gregg Berhalter in December after learning of an incident of domestic violence involving himself and his now wife that took place when they were 18.

As news of the investigation became public Tuesday, Berhalter took to Twitter to condemn “the apparent effort [by an individual] leverage something very personal from a long time ago to end my relationship with American football.” Still, he gave details of the altercation with his then-girlfriend, admitting that “it’ got physical and I kicked him in the legs.”

Berhalter. REUTERS/Mayela Lopez

A day later, the parents of an aggrieved USMNT star reportedly admitted disclosing the incident to US Soccer, prompting the investigation in the first place, ESPN reported.

Former U.S. Women’s National Team player Danielle Reyna has provided information about Berhalter, she said in a statement Wednesday, out of frustration over Berhalter’s veiled comments about her son, the current midfielder. USMNT fielder Gio Reyna, after the 2022 World Cup. .

The 20-year-old Dortmund star was expected to play an important role for the Stars and Stripes in Qatar. Instead, he was told before the tournament that he would see limited minutes on the court, a promise that came to fruition when Reyna made brief appearances in just two of the USMNT’s four matches.

Gio Reina. Getty/John Todd/ISI Photos

By his own admission, Reyna didn’t take the news of his benching particularly well, but he had no intention of speaking publicly about his frustrations. However, his stance changed in early December when Berhalter spoke at a leadership summit and shared that he came close to responding to “a player who clearly fell short of expectations on and off the pitch” during World Cup by buying him a plane ticket home.

“I fully acknowledge that I let my emotions get the better of me and affect my training and behavior for a few days after learning about my limited role,” Reyna wrote in the caption of an Instagram post the following day. “I apologized to my teammates and my coach for this, and was told I was forgiven.

“I am disappointed that there is continued coverage of this case (as well as some highly fictionalized versions of events) and extremely surprised that anyone on the USA men’s team is contributing to it,” he added.

A post shared by Gio Reyna (@gioareyna)

It was then that Reyna’s mother decided to intervene. In a statement released Wednesday, Danielle said she contacted American Football athletic director Earnie Stewart immediately after Berhalter made “negative statements about my son” at the HOW Institute’s Moral Leadership Summit. for the society.

“I thought it was particularly unfair that Gio, who had apologized for acting immature about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for having did something much worse at the same age,” she said. , according to The Athletic.

Danielle, who was roommate and best friend of Berhalter’s wife, Rosalind, during their time as teammates at UNC Chapel Hill also claimed that Berhalter’s Twitter statements from the night before “significantly downplay the abuse of the night in question”. Even still, she maintains that she did not intend her conversation with Stewart to trigger an investigation and expected her to “remain confidential.”

Berhalter during the 2022 World Cup. REUTERS / Annegret Hilse

“I want to be very clear that I didn’t ask for Gregg’s dismissal, I didn’t make any threats and I know nothing about blackmail attempts, and I’ve never had any discussions about anyone. one else on Gregg’s staff. I don’t know any of the other coaches,” Danielle said. “I did not communicate with anyone in US Soccer about this until December 11, and no one else in my family made any statement to US Soccer regarding Gregg’s past.”

But her husband and Gio’s father, former USMNT great Claudio Reyna, had filed his own complaints against Berhalter with American football officials. In a statement provided to ESPN, Claudio admitted to texting “a number of close friends, Earnie [Stewart] and [USMNT General Manager] Brian McBride among them,” regarding his frustrations with his son’s treatment and lack of playing time.

“However, at no time did I threaten anyone, nor would I ever do so,” he added.

Claudio Reyna with the United States Men’s National Team. Action Pictures / Michael Regan

In addition to their bond through their wives, Claudio Reyna and Berhalter have known each other closely for most of their lives, playing youth, high school and national team football side by side. Claudio even served as best man at the Berhalters’ wedding, according to the USMNT Players Association.

In his statement released Tuesday, Berhalter said he had been “seeking guidance” in light of the incident with his wife and that the couple had “grown and learned from this over the past 31 years.” While he lamented the “difficult step” of sharing his and his wife’s story publicly, he added that he hoped “there are lessons from our relationship that can be valuable to others”.

“The intent of this statement is to provide transparency and reinforce that one bad decision an adolescent makes does not necessarily define them for the rest of their life,” Berhalter said. “We won’t hide from that. We didn’t then and we won’t now.”

Gregg Berhalter (@GreggBerhalter_) January 3, 2023

