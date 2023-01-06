Andrew Tate ‘Arrested in UK for Sexual Assault’ After Indecent Behavior…





Andrew Tate. photo: twitter

News broke that Andrew Tate was arrested for sexual assault while running a webcam business out of a dingy apartment in Luton, England.

His arrest in the UK came in 2015, seven years before the notorious social media influencer was detained in Romania along with his brother on human trafficking and rape charges.

The British-American Tate denied the allegations, including one woman’s claim that he raped her and another woman’s claim that he strangled them both, Vice reported.

One of the women said she was paid $15 an hour for working in front of a webcam “in Luton’s dingy apartment” and that he used “emotional and physical manipulation.”

She claimed he strangled her “at least five times”.

Andrew Tate posted a picture of his Bugatti hours before his arrest. photo: twitter

The woman said: “When I saw him arrested in Romania, I was shocked and didn’t know how to react. I cried. Everything I read was what I told the police. [at the time].”

Tate’s alleged victim said Hertfordshire police mishandled her report. It took the police four years to forward her complaint to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), who decided not to prosecute due to her lack of evidence.

READ MORE: Romanian prosecutors confiscate 11 Andrew Tates, including Bugatti

READ MORE: Andrew Tate will face up to 30 more days in jail, Romanian police say.

A second woman allegedly raped by Tate said: “I have been very disappointed with the British police and court system for a long time.

“I hope and pray that he is finally arrested for his disgusting abuse and crimes against young women. And I can finally exist without seeing and hearing the man who belittled and raped me on the internet.”

Andrew Tate. Photo: social media

Hertfordshire Police admitted that there had been “some delays” in the investigation.

A spokesperson added: “The matter was resolved at the time and an apology was issued. The case was only closed in late 2019 after the case files were sent to prosecutors and they decided not to prosecute.

“Everyone involved in the investigation was further updated at the time.

CPS said, “In this case, we have carefully reviewed all the evidence provided by the police for each complainant and concluded that the legal standard was not met and that a conviction was not realistically possible.

Andrew Tate. Photo: Cobratate/Twitter

It comes after Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested on Dec. 29 in Romania, where they live, on human trafficking, rape and organized crime charges. Two others were also taken into court custody.

Tate will face up to 30 days in a Romanian prison, a court ruled.

Police said six victims said they were sexually exploited by the group.

The raid came after a bizarre altercation with Greta Thunberg, in which he bragged about his car. When she replied that she was taunting him for some energy, he sent back a video showing him eating pizza.

Early reports incorrectly suggested that the pizza box allowed Romanian authorities to confirm he was in the country, leading to the raid.

His house had previously been raided in April.

More: James O’Brien: ‘Andrew Potato’ is ‘the worst misogynist’.

Former kickboxer Tate sparked controversy for his misogynistic comments about women. He has developed a significant social media presence behind a fan base thought to consist of British and American males.

He has referred to women as property and said some responsibility should be taken if sexually assaulted. Despite being banned from YouTube, TikTok and Meta platforms, the clip continues to circulate on social media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/andrew-tate-was-arrested-in-the-uk-on-suspicion-of-sexual-assault/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos