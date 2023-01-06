US and Trikiye take joint action to disrupt ISIS funding





WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated critical nodes of a key Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) financial facilitation network, which included four individuals and two entities in Trkiye, which enabled the recruitment of terrorist groups and financial transfers to and from Iraq and Syria. This network played a key role in the management, transfer and distribution of funds for ISIS in the region. At the same time, the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior, has implemented an asset freeze against members of this network.

Today’s action reaffirms the Treasury’s commitment to degrading ISIS’s ability to operate globally, said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. These designations and the accompanying asset freezes are the result of close coordination and collaboration with our Turkish partners to target ISIS activities in the region.

This follows the designation by OFAC on November 7, 2022 of four individuals and eight companies as part of an Islamic State cell in South Africa, which provided technical, financial or material support to the terrorist group. . These individuals and entities are designated pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13224, as amended, which targets terrorist groups and their supporters.

ISIS FINANCIAL FACILITATOR BRUKAN AL-KHATUNI

Abd Al Hamid Salim Ibrahim Ismail Brukan al-Khatuni (Brukan al-Khatuni) is an Iraqi national living illegally in Trkiye, who engaged in financial facilitation and recruitment activities for ISIS. Brukan al-Khatuni played an important role in transferring funds through his network in favor of ISIS and senior ISIS leaders.

Brukan al-Khatuni served as the head of foreign funding in the so-called Wilayat al-Jazirah in Iraq. In 2016, Brukan al-Khatuni moved to Trkiye to manage ISIS’s financial facilitation network there and transferred funds from donors based in the Persian Gulf to ISIS. Also in 2016, Brukan al-Khatuni joined an ISIS recruitment cell, tasked with spreading the ideology of former ISIS emir Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Since 2018, Brukan al-Khatuni had assumed an important role in managing ISIS funding in Trkiye. That same year, ISIS transferred millions of dollars to Brukan al-Khatuni. Brukan al-Khatuni managed hawala offices and played roles in the management, transfer and distribution of ISIS money.

In 2021, Brukan al-Khatuni sent funds to Yasir Ali Ahmad Nuwayran al-Farraji, an ISIS cell operative arrested by the Kurdistan Regional Government Counterterrorism Directorate on March 29, 2021 for planning attacks on Kurdish military and security forces in Erbil, Iraq. Al-Farraji later confessed to planning attacks in Erbil in a public statement on April 12, 2021.

Abd Al Hamid Salim Ibrahim Ismail Brukan al-Khatuni is designated pursuant to EO13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of the Islamic State.

AL-KHATUNI NETWORK

Muhammad Abd Al Hamid Salim Brukan al-Khatuni (Muhammad Abd Al Hamid) and Umar Abd Al Hamid Salim Brukan al-Khatuni (Umar Abd Al Hamid), the sons of Brukan al-Khatunis, coordinated with official funding from the Islamic State to facilitate the transfer of more than $500,000 in June 2021. Both Muhammad Abd Al Hamid and Umar Abd Al Hamid were affiliated with a money services business in Mersin, Trkiye, which Brukan al-Khatuni later renamed Wadi Alrrafidayn for Foodstuffs (Wadi Alrrafidayn). Brukan al-Khatuni and his sons all worked in Wadi Alrrafidayn.

Umar Abd Al Hamid Salim Brukan al-Khatuni and Muhammad Abd Al Hamid Salim Brukan al-Khatuni are designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of ISIS.

Wadi Alrrafidayn for Foodstuffs is designated to be owned, controlled or directed by, directly or indirectly, Brukan al-Khatuni.

Trkiye-based Sham Express, a company founded in 2020 by Brukan al-Khatuni, has also been used by ISIS-affiliated individuals to transfer funds for the group. In particular, ISIS financial facilitator Luay Jasim Hammadi al-Juburi (Luay Jasim) used Sham Express to transfer money on behalf of ISIS between Trkiye, Syria and Iraq.

Prior to his arrest in July 2021, Abd-al-Rahman Ali al-Ahmad al-Rawi (al-Rawi), then ISIS’s finance chief, established financial channels throughout Russia, Europe, the China and Africa to transfer existing ISIS funds and generate additional revenue. IS revenue. Al-Rawi worked with Sham Express in these activities. The Treasury designated al-Rawi in accordance with EO13224 on April 15, 2019.

ISIS financial enablers have also used Sham Express to support the smuggling of gold from Syria and Sudan via Iraq, Egypt and Libya to generate additional revenue for ISIS. Sham Express is designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, for materially aiding, sponsoring, or providing financial, material or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of ISIS.

Luay Jasim, a former member of Al-Qaeda since 2008, joined ISIS in 2014 and worked in ISIS’s financial administration for several years until he moved to Mersin, Trkiye, where he managed a business used by ISIS operatives in Trkiye to illegally transfer funds across the region, including Iraq and Egypt.

Luay Jasim Hammadi al-Juburi is designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of the Islamic State .

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the persons named above and any entity owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more by them, individually or with Other stranded persons, who are in the United States or in the possession or control of US nationals, must be stranded and reported to OFAC. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or otherwise exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting through the United States United States) that involve property or interests in property of named or otherwise blocked persons. people. Prohibitions include making or receiving any contribution of funds, goods or services to or for the benefit of such persons.

In addition, engaging in certain transactions with Designated Persons today carries the risk of secondary sanctions pursuant to EO13224, as amended. Under this authority, OFAC may prohibit or impose strict conditions on the opening or maintenance in the United States of a correspondent account or sweepstakes account of a foreign financial institution that has knowingly made or facilitate any material transaction on behalf of an individual. Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

OFAC’s sanctions authority and integrity derives not only from its ability to designate and add individuals to the Specially Designated Nationals or Blocked Persons List (SDN List), but also from its willingness to remove individuals. of the SDN list in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive behavior change. For more information on the process for requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC’s 897 Frequently Asked Questions. For detailed information on the process of submitting a request to be removed from an OFAC Sanctions List.

See credentials on those named today.

###

