Britain’s Prince Harry claims his brother William attacked him. Report | The news





According to British media reports, Prince Harry claimed that his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the floor during an argument with Harry’s wife, Meghan, in 2019.

The Guardian reported Wednesday that it had obtained a copy of Harry’s memoir, titled Spare, due for publication on January 10.

Harry is due to appear in two television interviews on Sunday to promote the book, but the Guardian released several passages to newspapers saying the leaked copy was obtained despite tight security.

According to The Guardian, he grabbed me by the scruff of the neck, tore off my necklace, and knocked me to the floor.

I landed on a dog bowl that cracked under my back and the pieces slashed me. I lay there for a while, dazed, then got up and told him to get out.

Prince Harry attended the funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in London. [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]

William then tried to strike back at his younger brother, but Harry refused.

According to The Guardian, William later returned to the scene with a look of remorse and apologized, Harry wrote.

The palaces of Prince Charles and Prince William have so far declined to comment on the report.

royal wedding

King Charles’ sons, William and Harry, were once considered very close after their mother, Diana, died in a Paris car accident in 1997, but in recent years they have fallen out.

Since Harry and Meghan, who were married in 2018, stepped down from the royal family and moved to California two years ago, they have delivered stinging criticism of the British monarchy and accusations of racism, mostly dismissed by their families.

In the six-episode Netflix series released last year, Meghan claimed royalty was cold and Harry said the agency failed to protect his mixed-race wife from being harassed by the British media.

According to the Guardian, the dispute with William was caused by royal displeasure with Harrywrote Meghan.

Harry said that William called Meghan difficult, rude, and abrasive, and it sounded like a story in the press about Meghan.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride in a carriage after their wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]

Harry made numerous public statements accusing him and his wife of being abused by the Palace and its staff, and accused Palace insiders of planting negative stories in the press.

The title of the book, Spare, is taken from an oft-quoted quote in British aristocracy about heirs and the need for spares.

According to The Guardian, Harry said this to his mother, Princess Diana, on the day King Charles was born. Now you have given me an heir and my work is done.

The book also documents deeply personal scenes and conversations, including describing memories and love for her late mother, who died in a car accident in 1997, and her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who died last year at the age of 96, the Guardian reported.

It’s unclear how much the revelations that headline the world’s media will resonate with the public.

A YouGov poll this week found that 65% of those surveyed said they had no interest in his upcoming book, and another responded more sympathetically to William and his wife Kate than to Harry and Meghan.

Charles is still hoping for a reconciliation with his son, an anonymous source told the newspaper this week.

In a leaked excerpt, The Guardian said the king stood between his two sons during a difficult meeting at Windsor Castle in April 2021 following the funeral of the late queen’s husband, her grandfather, Prince Philip.

Guys please Harry quoted his father. Don’t make my later years miserable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/5/prince-harry-recounts-physical-dispute-with-william-in-new-book The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos