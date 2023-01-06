Gloomy prospects for UK construction in 2023, Glenigan warns





Following a difficult 2022, the UK construction industry will continue to struggle this year from the effects of labor shortages and price inflation, according to the latest report from data expert Glenigan.

Glennigan pointed out that factors such as the war in Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis, rising consumer prices, supply-chain problems in the supply of materials and ongoing labor shortages all made 2022 an incredibly difficult year for construction. Problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There isn’t much reason for optimism this year either, with demand constrained amid a broader economic downturn.

According to report author Allan Wilen, director of economics at Glenigan, skills shortages are likely to persist in 2023, but supply-side pressures may ease as industry activity cools.

Cost inflation of energy-intensive materials is a major issue for the UK construction sector in 2022, with aggregate costs increasing by 53%, insulation costs by 32% and precast products by 23%. Construction materials inflation for all operations reached 15.5% by September 2022.

The Glenigan report also described increased difficulties in recruiting and retaining skilled workers, with 49,000 open positions, 96% more than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labor shortages and high material costs are slowing progress on approved projects. Glenigan notes that the project has seen a 50% increase in the time it takes from plan approval to site launch.

Construction output actually increased in the second half of 2022 as field work increased, in part due to a 52% increase in industrial new construction output.

However, a decrease in the number of projects starting in the second half of 2022 suggests that output will be weak this year. The increase in starts for major projects over 100m was offset by a 5% year-over-year decline in start values ​​for projects under 100m.

On a more positive note, strong demand for logistics space has driven rapid growth in industrial construction activity, which Glenigan expects to remain high in 2023. As more businesses move to hybrid work, office requirements evolve, leading to an increase in refurbishment projects.

If the government holds to its promise to increase innovation funding, start-up values ​​for projects in the education sector will recover this year after plummeting in 2022. Increased NHS funding is expected to keep activity above pre-pandemic levels through 2023.

However, a combination of the cost of living crisis and economic downturn has dampened investment in retail, hotels and leisure facilities. Glenigan outlined fewer detailed planning agreements for 2022, which should limit activity in these sectors in 2023.

Wilen added in the report that the flow of government projects appears to have slowed during 2022 due to sharp rises in construction costs as project budgets are reviewed.

The value of social housing projects is estimated to have declined by 9%, and the decline in detailed planning agreements suggests that 2023 starts will be further weakened.

