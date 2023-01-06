What History Tells Us About Kevin McCarthy’s Odds





Then as now, the contest of speakers was as much about the procedural power of House internal politics and legislative prerogative as it was about ideology. It took a strong and skilled leader to accomplish what a mere figurehead could not accomplish on his own.

The real question, as we head into another round of voting, is: who in the new Republican caucus will emerge as a modern-day Nick Longworth and show the rebels a backlash, while restoring some semblance of order within the Republican caucus?

The roots of the problem go back to 1903, when GOP Rep. Joe Cannon of Illinois ascended to the presidency. Although Canon has taken a big tent posture, I believe in consulting with the boys, finding out what most of them want, and then going ahead and doing it, he actually said. , Uncle Joe ruled the House with an iron fist. His delivery was sharp, hammered, full of fire and fury, a New York Times reporter informed readers. Under Cannons’ leadership, a small number of conservative Republican committee chairs as well as the rules committee, hand-picked by the president and armed with the power to set the terms of debate, dictated everything from process to legislation. When a constituent wrote to their congressman asking for a copy of the House Standing Orders, the congressman simply mailed back a photo of Speaker Cannon.

A stalwart conservative who stood in deep opposition to his party’s rising progressive wing, Cannon, the former appropriations committee chairman, once quipped: You might think my job is to make appropriations, but this is not the case. It is to prevent them from being made. From his mighty perch on Capitol Hill, he thwarted President Theodore Roosevelt’s progressive national agenda, effectively killing bills instituting estate and income taxes, workers’ compensation, and an eight-hour workday. He once went so far as to lock the doors to the House chamber to block the delivery of a presidential message.

Republicans lost control of the House in 1910 and did not regain it until 1918. When they did, progressive caucus members and even some conservatives who remembered Cannons’ dictatorial hold on Congress were eager to ensure that the next speaker would democratize the House and allow individual members to better understand what went into a bill and which bills were put to a vote. The contest for speaker was between Gillett, whom progressives saw as an acceptable compromise, and caucus leader James Mann of Illinois, a close ally of Cannon. When it emerged that powerful meatpacking companies had showered Mann with financial giveaways in exchange for his continued opposition to health and safety legislation, the caucus threw its support behind Gillett, who in 1919 became chairman .

But Gillett was only a figurehead. The Old Guard of the Cannons held enough power to create a Committee of Committees that authorized committee chairs to choose the Majority Leader and Majority Whip and to appoint members of standing committees. The new supercommittee immediately appointed Mann as majority leader, and for the next four years the Conservatives governed the House, with Gillett as chairman in name only.

Such was the situation at the start of 1923. The previous November, the Republicans had lost 77 seats, reducing their once powerful majority to seven. The Progressives now held enough seats to demand significant reform, and they did. Although Gillett was technically one of their own, Reform caucus members refused to reorganize the House until they wrung significant concessions from Mann and his rearguard colleagues.

Enter Nick Longworth.

Longworth occupied an unusual position. Although ideologically aligned with the conservative wing of the party, in 1906, as a young congressman, he married Alice Roosevelt’s daughter TR in a ceremony at the White House. Thanks to his association with his famous stepfather, as well as his marriage to Alice, then an outspoken progressive, Longworth enjoyed the confidence of most factions within the House GOP caucus. (Few knew that her opposition to progressive policies caused a major rift between Nick and Alice, as did her longtime affair with progressive senator William Borah.) Although a conservative, Longworth joined the progressives in 1918 to champion a procedural democratization of House rules and was dismayed when Mann and his allies thwarted these attempts.

Both sides trusted Longworth, a friendly and consultative figure, and he was elected majority leader in 1922. It fell to him to find a compromise. Ultimately, he persuaded enough of the renegades that if they sided with Gillett, the House would maintain its current rules for 30 days, while a committee considered the progressives’ procedural requirements. While there’s no guarantee the House would pass them, Longworth assured progressives a slew of yes or no votes on the floor.

We are glad to see that Mr Longworth now admits the need for such a review, the dissident faction said in a statement. The next day, they cast their votes to Gillett, who won a third term as president. One newspaper observed that Mr Longworth distinguished himself by leading a superb strategic retreat.

And it was a strategic retreat. Although Longworth disapproved of the progressive proposals, he kept his word and allowed the House to vote on them. Progressives won key procedural reforms, including a discharge request process by which a super majority of members could bypass Conservative committee chairs and push legislation straight to the floor.

Nevertheless, when Longworth himself became president in 1925, he punished members who had broken with their party and backed a third-party progressive candidate for president the year before stripping them of committee assignments and even firing members. senior Congressmen in the back seats. He used his authority to kill liberal legislation and generally sided with the old guard.

Longworth’s genius was that he wasn’t Joe Cannon. He diligently cultivated friendships with individual members and even developed a warm relationship with the Democratic minority. He was effective because he excelled in relationships.

The differences between 1923 and 2023 are clear. Second, the renegade members were progressives who supported an expanded role for the federal government in promoting the health, safety, and welfare of American citizens. Today, the renegades are ultra-conservatives who aspire to burn down the government.

But the procedural fight over who runs the House and how is much the same. As in 1923, today’s rebels want to weaken both the presidency and the party leadership structure and transfer power to individual members.

The question is: is there a modern version of Nick Longworth, an establishment Republican with enough goodwill and political dexterity to negotiate a superb strategic retreat? Can this person dangle a shiny keychain in front of the renegades, but then reclaim power and prerogative from the establishment? Maybe that character is Steve Scalise or Elise Stefanik. Maybe even Jim Jordan.

Well soon know the answer.

