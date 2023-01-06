Channel 4 Privatization Canceled, British Culture Minister Confirmed





British broadcaster Channel 4 will not be privatized, the UK government has confirmed.

Channel 4 will remain in public ownership, but with greater commercial flexibility, increased investment in skills and jobs across the UK, and new production agreements to support long-term sustainability and growth.

The confirmation comes a day after Donelan suggested in a letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that the privatization process would not go ahead.

After discussions with Channel 4 and independent production companies, the government finalized the plan for the sale alternative package. These include reforms through media legislation that would allow Channel 4 to create and own some content, and new legal obligations for board members to protect the broadcaster’s long-term financial sustainability. Channel 4 has also committed to increasing its role outside London and providing more opportunities for people across the UK to gain experience in the field as part of this package.

One of the key elements of the government alternative to Channel 4 sales is the removal of the publisher-broadcaster requirement. This means that all programs are commissioned or acquired from third parties, usually independent producers or other broadcasters who hold the rights. to that program. Channel 4 welcomed the government’s commitment to work closely with the independent production sector on the potential implications of this proposal.

The Producers’ Body Pact has expressed some reservations about the matter, saying that the main objection to privatization is the proposal for in-house production. “The easing of Channel 4’s publisher-broadcaster status will be a blow to the sector, which is already facing increased production and business-related costs,” Pact said in a statement. “We have made clear the impact that in-house production will have on indies across the UK and the broader creative economy. However, the Pact encourages governments to do their best to work with the indie sector to ensure that changes in publisher-broadcaster status do not negatively impact the indie sector.”

Channel 4 has also committed to doubling down on its investment in technology.

Donelan said: “Channel 4 is a success story in the UK and at the heart of a booming creative industry. After reviewing the business case and working with the relevant sectors, we have decided that Channel 4 should not be sold.”

“This announcement, coupled with Channel 4’s commitment to doubling technology investment to £10m, brings tremendous opportunities across the UK. [$12 million] The number of jobs outside of London has doubled. The package will also secure the future of the world’s leading independent manufacturing sector. We will work closely with C4C to add new protections, such as increasing the amount of content they must commission from independent creators.”

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon added:

“Channel 4 is innovative, editorially brilliant, and loved by audiences otherwise inaccessible, especially the young and marginalized. In the analog world, we’ve done a great job at this. Now, in the digital age, we’re doing it again. Working with some of the world’s leading TV and film producers in the UK, we continue to create ideas that thrill viewers and change perspectives globally.

“Five years ago, we were committed to representing all of Britain on screen and growing our impact across countries and regions. Most recently, we’ve been tasked with removing barriers for young people who feel that a career in this industry isn’t for them.

“I’m personally excited that we can do more. We will move faster, invest more, take more risks, break down barriers and push boundaries. Waking up every day and doing that is a complete privilege for those of us lucky enough to work at Channel 4.”

