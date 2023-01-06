Andonovski names 24-man roster for January training camp and BioSteel games in New Zealand





CHICAGO (January 5, 2023) U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named a 24-player roster for January’s BioSteel training camp and trip to New Zealand that will include two games against the Football Ferns, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosts.

The USWNT will train in New Zealand for six days before facing the Ferns at the Sky Stadium (including the Wellington Regional Stadium during the World Cup) in Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara. The match kicks off at 4 p.m. local time on January 18, or 10 p.m. ET on January 17 in the United States. The teams will meet on January 21 at Eden Park in Auckland / Tmaki Makaurau, also at 4 p.m. local, which is 10 p.m. ET on January 20 in the United States. Tickets for both matches are on sale through New Zealand Football.

TNT and HBO Max will be the exclusive English language home for live American football coverage from 2023. Both New Zealand games will be available on HBO Max. On game days, fans can head to the HBO Max homepage or sports genre page to watch the game live as well as pre-game and post-game coverage without commercial breaks. Replays of the match will be available immediately following post-match coverage.

Two players return to America’s first roster of the year after recovering from long-term injuries, defender Emily Sonnett and forward Lynn Williams, but USA will be without forwards Sophia Smith (foot) and Megan Rapinoe (ankle). Sonnett, who has 69 caps, last played for the United States in the July 14 Concacaf W Championship semi-final against Costa Rica, a match in which she scored her first international goal. Williams (47 caps/14 goals), who underwent hamstring surgery that sidelined her throughout the 2022 NWSL season, last played for the United States on February 23 during the SheBelieves Cup 2022.

We have been thinking and planning for the World Cup for a long time, but when the calendar turns to the World Cup year, it is sure to bring renewed focus and energy as the tournament starts in less than 200 days, said Andonovsky. Bringing the team to New Zealand in January and playing at our World Cup venues has many benefits, so we’ll make sure we maximize our time together, make this trip as productive as possible and have a unique experience. our players have never been to New Zealand before.

US Women’s National Team roster by position (club; caps/goals) January NZL BioSteel Training Camp:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 11), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 86)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 19/0), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 126/24), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC; 22/0), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 10/ 0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 25/0), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current; 8/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 211/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 69/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 4/0), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 122/26), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 7/1), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign ; 84/22), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 46/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 17/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 37/3)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 14/4), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 200/119), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 20/4), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 10 /2), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 82/25), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current; 47/14)

The United States have faced the Football Ferns 19 times, but never in New Zealand. These will therefore be the very first games in New Zealand for the USWNT, which has played 715 games in its history.

Although it’s the height of summer when the United States travel to New Zealand in January, the upcoming World Cup marks the first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup staged in the southern hemisphere, where this will be in the winter and where games could be played in cold weather.

During the World Cup, which takes place from July 20 to August 20. 20 in 10 stadiums across nine host cities — five in Australia and four in New Zealand — the USWNT will open the Group E match against Vietnam on July 22 at Auckland’s Eden Park/Tmaki Makaurau, which will also serve as the venue for the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Cup on July 20 when New Zealand take on Norway. The United States next face the Netherlands on July 27 at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara, followed by the Group A playoff winner on August 1 at Eden Park in Auckland/Tmaki Makaurau.

Additional notes:

Former Mallory Pugh, who married Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in December last year, will play with her married name on the back of her jersey for the first time in these first games of 2023 The list only includes four players with 100 caps. or more in defender Becky Sauerbrunn (211), Alex Morgan (200), Crystal Dunn (126) and Lindsey Horan (122). The roster includes 14 players with 25 or fewer caps, including three players with single-digit caps in Hailie Mace (8), Taylor Kornieck (7) and Sam Coffey (4). Morgan is by far the top scorer on the list with 119 career goals, good for fifth in United States history. Horan has 26 international goals, Swanson has 25, Dunn has 24 and Rose Lavelle has 22. Thirteen players on this list appeared in the last USA-New Zealand encounter and the 2022 SheBelieves Cup. Swanson and Ashley Hatch both scored for the United States in the win, while Hatch and defender Sofia Huerta had assists and Alyssa Naeher recorded the clean sheet. Nine different NWSL clubs are represented on this list, led by five players from the Washington Spirit and three players each from Portland Thorns FC, Kansas City Current, San Diego Wave FC and OL Reign. The matches in New Zealand mean the USWNT will have played two matches against the two co-hosts of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in their home country in the space of 13 months after visiting Australia in late November 2021 Two players on this list goalkeeper Casey Murphy and midfielder Ashley Sanchez earned their first USWNT caps during this trip to Australia. Eden Park, which seats nearly 50,000 fans, is New Zealand’s national stadium and has hosted many significant sporting events in the country’s history. The original sports ground on the site opened 122 years ago in 1900. This game against the United States at Eden Park will be the first ever on the site for the New Zealand women’s national team, which has historically had players spread around the world and has been able to play intermittent games at home. The match at Sky Stadium, which will host 34,500 fans for the World Cup when it is known as Wellington Regional Stadium due to sponsorship regulations, will be the first for the Ferns at this venue since 2018 .

