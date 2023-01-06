US to send dozens of Bradleys to Ukraine in $2.85 billion aid package





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles for the first time, U.S. officials said Thursday, in the Biden administration’s latest step to send in increasingly lethal and deadly vehicles. powerful weapons to help Ukraine repel Russian forces.

European allies have also stepped up their arms commitments. Germany has announced that it will supply armored personnel carriers and a battery of Patriot missiles to Ukraine, and France has announced that it will soon hold talks to organize the delivery of armored fighting vehicles.

Not all announcements, however, provide for the shipment of heavier, more complex to operate battle tanks with a longer-range gun. The Bradley, an armored personnel carrier used to transport troops in combat, is not a tank but is known as a tank killer due to the anti-tank missile it can fire.

The latest U.S. aid totaling about $2.85 billion and about 50 Bradleys is the largest in a series of batches of military equipment the Pentagon has removed from inventory for shipment to Ukraine. It aims to get as many Ukrainian forces as possible through the winter months, before spring sets in and an expected increase in fighting begins.

An announcement is expected on Friday, officials said, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the package have not been publicly announced.

President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed in a joint statement on Thursday that the United States would provide Bradleys to Ukraine while Germany would provide Marder armored personnel carriers. The statement did not give the number of vehicles or the total cost of the aid.

We had to do everything we could to help Ukrainians resist Russian aggression, and Russia is not trying to slow down, Biden said during a meeting with his cabinet at the White House on Thursday. The actions they are taking are as barbaric as they were a year ago and they are not stopping at all, at all.

Shortly after, in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy thanked the allies.

Today I would like to personally thank President Biden and Chancellor Scholz for the decision to strengthen our defense, a very important decision, he said. We will have another Patriot battery and powerful armored vehicles – this is really a big victory for our state.

The United States announced last month that it would send Ukraine its first Patriot battery, the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided for the war effort.

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle is a medium armored fighting vehicle that can serve as a fortified troop carrier on the battlefield. It has tracks rather than wheels, but is lighter and more agile than a tank. It can carry a crew of three and five or six additional soldiers, and is considered an essential means of moving forces safely in combat.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Brig. Pentagon press secretary Gen. Pat Ryder said the Bradley will provide both offensive and defensive capability for the Ukrainians to be able to change the equation on the battlefield.

He said that Ukrainian troops will need training on the operation and maintenance of vehicles. Ryder declined to provide details on the version of Bradley sent or the delivery or training times.

The aid package will also include HUMVEES, mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles, or MRAPs, and a large amount of missiles and other ordnance, according to US officials.

The aid follows Zelenskyy’s dramatic visit to Washington last month, when he secretly slipped out of his war-torn country for the first time to thank America and predict that 2023 would be a turning point in the conflict, now in its 11th month.

Calling for more support for his country’s war effort, he told Congress: “Your money is not charity, but rather an investment in global security and democracy which we manage as most responsible.

Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials have pressed Western leaders to provide more advanced weapons, including armored vehicles and Patriot missile batteries. A $1.85 billion aid package last month, in addition to including a Patriot battery for the first time, provided an undisclosed number of Joint Direct Attack Ordnance Kits, to modify massive bombs adding tail fins and precision navigation systems so they can be guided to a target.

Associated Press writer Sagar Meghani and AP writers Darlene Superville in Washington and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

