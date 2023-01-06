Britain is finally realizing the true Iranian threat





The most charitable thing that can be said about the government’s reported plan to ban the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization is that it is better than never to be late.

Since its creation in the aftermath of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has played a pivotal role in the regime’s malign efforts to expand its influence abroad.

Over the past 40 years, the organization has been involved in some of the world’s worst terrorist atrocities, from the 1983 suicide truck bombing of a US and French military base in Beirut, killing 307 people, to the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community 86 people died in Buenos Aires.

More recently, British soldiers gained first-hand knowledge of the IRGC’s brutality during campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan. They found themselves fighting a proxy war against an Iranian-backed militia controlled by Qasem Soleimani, the powerful head of the Quds Force movement. Soleimani, who killed hundreds of American soldiers in Iraq, was killed three years ago in a US drone strike personally authorized by former US President Donald Trump.

Nor is the IRGC’s violence limited to its overseas activities. As a defender of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, he has been at the forefront of the violence against anti-government protesters. Hundreds of women and children have been killed in recent months, and some 18,000 Iranians are now said to be languishing in camps as part of the regime’s crackdown on dissent.

The IRGC’s inhumane treatment of dissident activists was highlighted by Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe while serving as a guest editor on the BBC’s Today programme, during the festival. She gave a moving description of her time in prison at Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison, where political activists are detained under the orders of the IRGC.

She described how she was placed in solitary confinement during her first six months in prison. When authorities eventually decided to alleviate her condition, they assumed she would not be interested in watching her, and provided her with a television tuned to her state propaganda channel and sports outlet. But Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she had the last laugh while watching Andy Murray’s Wimbledon win in 2016.

But while the IRGC’s lengthy record of crimes over the past 40 years has been well-documented, British authorities have been quite reluctant to view the organization in the same light as other prominent Islamic militant groups such as Al Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. Instead of designating the group as a terrorist organization, as the Trump administration did in 2019, Whitehall preferred to hedge his bets in the hope that by avoiding direct confrontation with Tehran, he could maintain a constructive dialogue with the Ayatollah. It may lead to a less aggressive stance towards the West.

There’s nothing new about this naive approach. I remember at the height of the Lebanese hostage crisis in the 1980s, as men like Terry Waite and John McCarthy were chained to radiators in dank cells in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, then-Foreign Secretary Sir Geoffrey Howe told me: It was important to keep the channel open to moderates in the Iranian regime. It was later discovered that these same moderates were instrumental in orchestrating the hostage crisis in the first place.

This week’s Telegraph report that the government is finally seriously considering designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization is as welcome as it is overdue.

As the IRGC’s terrorist plot undeniably escalates on the UK mainland, the Whitehall Security Facility seems to finally be able to overcome its reluctance to face the true nature of the group’s activities. According to MI5 Director Ken McCallum, there have been at least 10 IRGC-organized terrorist plots in the UK over the past year. Among the targets is a West London-based Persian-language television station that has been under 24-hour police protection to thwart an Iranian plot to kill two of the channel’s journalists.

The recent escalation of Iranian terrorist activity in the UK needs to be contrasted against the backdrop of Tehran’s increased involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, where Russia is using Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Since Iran’s drone technology was developed with the auspices of the IRGC, the US Treasury Department responded by imposing sanctions on several Iranian companies linked to the IRGC.

The fact that the UK also now appears willing to hold the IRGC accountable for its actions will help reinforce the message to Iran that the West is no longer prepared to turn a blind eye to Iran’s nefarious activities. will.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/01/05/uk-finally-realising-real-iran-threat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos