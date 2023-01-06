International
Biden unveils plan to let more migrants from four countries into US
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribunes’ daily newsletter that keeps readers informed about Texas’ most essential news.
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a weekend visit to the Texas-Mexico border, along with a new immigration plan that would allow 30,000 migrants a month from Cuba, Haiti, the Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the country and be able to work legally for up to two years.
To be eligible, migrants must apply from their home country, pass a background check, and prove they have financial support in the United States.
As part of the plan, the Biden administration will also begin using the emergency health order known as Title 42 to deport the same number of migrants from these four countries to Mexico if they attempt to enter. illegally in the United States. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Mexico has agreed to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from these countries under Title 42.
If more than that number are apprehended, immigration officials would process the additional migrants under standard immigration laws, which could result in deportation and a five-year ban on legally entering the country.
Nicaragua and Venezuela will not take back their citizens who entered the United States illegally. Mexico previously only accepted a limited number of Central American migrants.
In a speech from the White House, Biden said the new actions won’t fix our entire immigration system, but they can do a lot to help us better manage what is a difficult challenge.
Biden also said he would visit El Paso on Sunday before heading to Mexico City, where he is due to meet Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the North American Leaders Summit on Monday and Tuesday. The border visit will be Bidens’ first since becoming president two years ago.
According to Biden, immigration officials tried a similar approach with Venezuelans in October after a surge in the number of migrants from that country, and the result was a 90% drop in illegal Venezuelan crossings.
Last month, El Paso was the epicenter of a surge in migrants crossing the Rio Grande from Ciudad Jurez. Border Patrol agents released some migrants in downtown El Pasos after processing them, and hundreds slept outside in near-freezing temperatures because local shelters had reached their limits.
In fiscal year 2022, which ended in September, immigration officials encountered 2.4 million migrants at the southern border, a record number.
In a separate press conference, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the federal government would balance creating new pathways for migrants to enter the country legally with cracking down on illegal border crossings. .
We can provide humanitarian aid, in line with our values, eliminate vicious smuggling organizations and enforce our laws to strengthen the security of our southwestern border by reducing irregular migration, Mayorkas said.
Mayorkas said that if migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua or Venezuela try to cross the borders of the United States, Panama or Mexico without authorization after Thursday, they will not be eligible for the new program.
The message is clear: individuals should stay where they are and apply for these processes, he said.
He said the aim was to deter migrants from making dangerous journeys through several countries where they often face the dangers of smugglers and perilous jungle crossings along the way. Mayorkas pointed to the deaths in June of 53 migrants in San Antonio who suffocated in a stuffy tractor-trailer after being smuggled into the country.
Mayorkas called on Congress to provide more resources to his agency to stem illegal border crossings and fix the broken immigration system.
He also pushed back against criticism that the plan to send migrants to Mexico is similar to policies enacted under the Trump administration.
It really bears no resemblance to the previous iteration of the transit ban the Trump administration employed, he said, adding that the application process available to migrants and the new legal avenues announced Thursday by the agency made it different.
In the administrations announcement of these new policies, he also said that DHS and the Department of Justice plan to propose an immigration rule that would deny asylum to any migrant who has illegally immigrated to other countries. and did not seek asylum in another country. This rule will not take effect immediately but will go through a notice and comment phase.
Republicans have accused Biden of mishandling immigration and border policy and criticized the president for not visiting the 1,951-mile long US-Mexico border during his two years in the White House. Texas shares two-thirds of the country’s border with Mexico.
If he wants to make this trip a meaningful trip that seeks tough solutions to the utter disaster his policies have created, I’d be happy to point him in the right direction, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Thursday. in a written statement.
The Biden administration’s latest immigration policy has drawn mixed reactions from the president’s critics, his supporters and immigrant rights advocates.
U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, said in a statement that she was proud of Biden for visiting El Paso to witness firsthand the depth of what we are up against and the tremendous collaboration and the goodwill of El Pasoans as we continue to ask our fellow Republicans to work with us on real solutions.
El Paso was the epicenter of this humanitarian crisis, she said in a statement. We are feeling the effects of decades of failed and outdated immigration policy.
U.S. Representative Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, hailed the new immigration policies, saying in a statement he was glad Biden was stopping by El Paso and hoped the visit gave the president a first-hand understanding of the challenges our communities face. focused towards.
We cannot continue to rely on outdated systems from 10 or 20 years ago to solve the ever-changing problems of today. We must continue to address issues not just at our southern border, but with our immigration system as a whole, he said.
Immigrant rights advocates, however, criticized Biden for expanding the use of Title 42 to other nationalities so he could deport more migrants to Mexico.
With this new border strategy, the Biden administration is putting politics before human lives, Marisa Limn Garza, executive director of the El Paso-based Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, said in a statement.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently ordered the Biden administration to keep Title 42 in place, which immigration officials have used for nearly three years during the COVID-19 pandemic to quickly turn back migrants, including those seeking asylum, at the southwestern border. Title 42 was scheduled to end Dec. 21 before Chief Justice John G. Roberts heard an emergency request from an Arizona-led coalition of 19 states, including Texas, to halt the efforts of the administration to stop using the health prescription.
Since the Trump administration invoked Title 42 in March 2020, immigration officials have used it 2.5 million times at the southern border to deport migrants to Mexico or their home countries without their give the possibility of applying for asylum.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2023/01/05/joe-biden-immigration-plan-el-paso-texas/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden unveils plan to let more migrants from four countries into US
- ‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp comes out as gay on TikTok
- Flu season: Vaccines very effective in Alberta this year
- Noah Schnapp Is Gay: ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Comes Out [VIDEO]
- Michigan Health Department investigates three child deaths
- Asian sick man
- How Australian punters became mainstays in college football and the NFL
- Meghan Markle’s favorite brands: from fashion to shoes, jewelry and accessories
- DVIDS – News – Hollywood Guard Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for Groundbreaking Air National Guard C-130J Simulator
- Trump’s Facebook ban could be overturned in coming weeks
- Ukraine’s frontline: The battle for Bakhmut – BBC News
- News | City of West Hollywood