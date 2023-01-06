UK plans minimum service levels for eight sectors under anti-strike law





The UK government on Thursday announced new anti-strike legislation to enforce minimum levels of service in eight sectors, including the NHS, following widespread industrial action across the country.

The Trade Union Congress has warned that unions will fight at every step to block government legislation aimed at ensuring public services function properly during strikes.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is fighting strikes in several industries, including nurses, postal workers and train drivers, as workers demand higher pay amidst a cost-of-living crisis.

Ministers introduced a bill before Christmas that would impose minimum service contracts on railroads, and employers could sue unions and fire employees if they break them.

But on Thursday, the government announced that the bill would be replaced by legislation imposing a minimum level of safety in several sectors.

The government said it would implement these measures for ambulance, fire engine and rail services after public consultation.

Ministers hope to reach a voluntary agreement on minimum levels of safety in other sectors covered by legislation, education, border security, nuclear disarmament, other health services and other transport services.

But if a voluntary deal cannot be reached, the government will unilaterally force an agreement.

Governments have a duty to the public to ensure their safety, protect access to vital public services and help them live their daily lives, the government said.

The government always protects the ability to strike, but must balance the people’s right to life and livelihood.

Under this measure, employers will issue work notices specifying the number of workers required to meet minimum service levels during a strike.

If an employee engages in industrial action despite being included in the labor contract, the right to automatic protection from unfair dismissal may be lost.

The bill is expected to face opposition in the Senate and cannot go into effect until consultations are complete.

Sunak’s allies argued that the government would push through legislation regardless of the outcome of the strike and that it was not a bargaining chip. We believe that minimum safety and service should be provided.

But the ministers invited the union leaders to an honest and constructive dialogue and urged them to get back to the table and call off the strike.

They said they wanted to meet with union leaders to discuss what would be fair and affordable in the public sector pay agreement for the coming fiscal year 2023-24.

Sunac has so far refused to adopt proposals by business secretary Grant Shapps to force unions to give more notice on strikes and tighten rules against picketing.

But unions believe the new bill on minimum service levels, when combined with a 2016 bill that raised the validity bar for strike votes, represents a harsh attack on their rights.

TUC Secretary General Paul Nowak said that forcing those who voted in favor of industrial action to work is not right, it is unacceptable and almost certainly illegal. court.

Matt Wrack, Secretary General of the Fire Brigades Union, said: The Tories are clearly intent on criminalizing and victimizing unions with menacing attacks on the right to strike.

The GMB union said it was a desperate move by the government to try anything to divert attention from the chaos it created.

Other unions have suggested that NHS staffing levels are safer on strike days than at other times because of local agreements with employers.

Pat Cullen, secretary-general of the Royal College of Nursing, said safe staffing levels mandated by law are what we want to see throughout the year, adding that last month’s strike by nurses was safe for patients.

Darren Newman, an employment law expert, said the lack of clear guiding principles for what constitutes a minimum level of service makes a big difference to the legislation.

He added that even after consultation with ministers draft regulations on the details needed to cover all NHS organizations, local transport networks and other employers that would potentially be affected seemed unrealistic.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said he would overturn the government bill if he won the next general election.

