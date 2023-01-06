California lawmaker loses 11th ballot to be next US House Speaker





A group of 20 right-wing lawmakers on Thursday again blocked California Congressman Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker of the United States House of Representatives in an ongoing protest that he is not beholden enough to the conservative cause.

The third day of voting to choose a new leader of the 435-member lower house of Congress was much like the first two days, with McCarthy, a 16-year-old lawmaker and the House’s current Republican leader, well short of a majority of 218 he needs to earn the job.

A total of 201 Republicans backed him on the seventh and eighth ballots, the same total he had on some of the previous six ballots on Tuesday and Wednesday, even as he offered further concessions on the rules governing the operations of the House to the splinter group in a vain attempt to win them over. On the ninth, 10th, and 11th ballots, McCarthy garnered 200 votes because Republican Representative Ken Buck was absent for a medical appointment.

After the 11th round, the House voted to adjourn until noon Friday.

McCarthy gave no indication that he would drop out of the race to lead the House, which under a provision of the US Constitution would make him second in line for the US presidency.

Republicans hold a slim margin of 222 to 212 over Democrats in the new session of the 118th Congress, with one position currently vacant, which means McCarthy can lose the support of no more than four Republicans and still be able to win. achieve a majority of 218.

McCarthy has granted several of the demands of right-wing lawmakers, including allowing a single member to call an early internal House election to vacate the presidency if he does not approve of his legislative policies or the way he oversees the chamber. .

He also promised them key committee assignments and votes in the Full House on some of their legislative priorities, such as imposing term limits on lawmakers and tightening border controls to prevent undocumented migrants from entering. enter the United States through the southwestern border with Mexico.

Tally sheets are filled in during the ninth vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and reconvene the 118th Congress in Washington, January 5, 2023.

It has been 100 years since either a Republican or a Democrat won the presidency of the House on the first ballot.

The election of a Speaker for the House is the first order of business for the House as a new session of Congress opens. Without a president, lawmakers, all newly elected or re-elected in last November’s national legislative elections, have not been sworn in.

As such, the new Republican majority cannot form House committees to begin reviewing legislation, launch promised investigations into President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration, or provide services to voters in their congressional constituencies.

Three candidates for the leadership of the House National Security Committees, Representatives Michael McCaul for Foreign Affairs, Mike Rogers for the Armed Services and Mike Turner for Intelligence, are all McCarthy supporters and have suggested that the delay in selecting a Speaker of the House could endanger the national security of the United States.

“We cannot allow personal politics to endanger the safety and security of the United States,” the three lawmakers said in a statement.

Wednesday’s fourth vote to end the impasse came hours after former President Donald Trump publicly called for McCarthy to be elected Speaker of the House, a lawmaker he described as “My Kevin”.

Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew, right, listens before the 10th vote as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker in Washington, January 5, 2023.

Trump warned the slim Republican majority to “not turn a great triumph into a giant, embarrassing defeat. It’s time to celebrate, you deserve it. Kevin McCarthy will do a great job, and maybe even a great job, just watch !”

But Trump’s new statement, following appeals in recent days to some of the dissidents opposed to McCarthy, had no effect, transferring not a single vote in favor of McCarthy.

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert, who is part of the anti-McCarthy bloc, told the House on Wednesday that Trump “needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, ‘Sir, you don’t have the votes, and it’s time to step down. ‘”

Biden said the Republican infighting in the House was “not my problem,” but added, “I just think it’s kind of embarrassing that it’s taking so long and the rest of the world is watching. They’re watching. , you know, we have to pull ourselves together.”

It’s unclear whether McCarthy will be able to persuade enough dissidents to eventually support him. The 20 dissenters voted Wednesday for Congressman Byron Donalds, a Florida lawmaker entering his second term in Congress, and 19 of them also did the same on the seventh ballot, with one vote for Trump. In the eighth round, Donalds garnered 17 votes, with the other lawmakers getting three votes.

McCarthy, 57, has sought for years to lead the House. In recent weeks, he has repeatedly met with his Republican enemies to enlist their support, to no avail.

Whoever Republicans ultimately elect will replace outgoing Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who remains a member of the House and votes for Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, the new Democratic House Minority Leader. All 212 Democrats voted for Jeffries in all eight ballots, but he has no chance of winning because no Republicans plan to vote for him to help him reach a majority of 218.

Democrats, who have been locked in a 50-50 split with Republicans in the Senate for the past two years, took the lead in national congressional elections nearly two months ago and hold a 50- 49 in the upper house, even after once Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced she was now an independent but would not change her voting philosophy. She has generally voted with Democratic lawmakers and Biden.

New senators were sworn in on Tuesday.

