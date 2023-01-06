US and Germany send armored vehicles to Ukraine





President Biden (right) holds a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last month. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Thursday that they would send armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine, following a similar announcement Wednesday by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Why it matters: As the war continued, Western donors to Ukraine slowly crossed new thresholds by agreeing to send heavy artillery, longer-range rockets, defense systems advanced aerial vehicles and now more deadly armored vehicles, which Kyiv has been asking for for months. to aid his counterattacks.

Driving the news: Macron had previously opposed sending tanks, but announced on Wednesday that France would provide its AMX-10RC, which he called “light combat tanks” (the definition of ” char” is fuzzy).

On Thursday, Biden and Scholz jointly announced, following a phone call, that the United States would provide Bradley infantry fighting vehicles while Germany would send Marder infantry fighting vehicles (nor tanks). ).

Between the lines: Macron’s announcement put Germany under pressure because Berlin had justified its reluctance to send Leopard tanks that are high on Kyiv’s wish list, partly on the grounds that no one else had supplied Western-made tanks.

The armored vehicles promised this week should give Ukraine new capabilities ahead of counter-offensives expected this spring, but Kyiv is expected to keep the pressure on for German Leopards and US Abrams tanks.

State of play: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russian forces would observe a unilateral 36-hour ceasefire starting Friday to mark Orthodox Christmas.

Ukrainian officials dismissed the announcement and Biden said he didn’t give it much thought given that Putin was “ready to bomb hospitals, nurseries and churches on the 25th and New Years.” The heaviest fighting is currently taking place around the eastern town of Bakhmut. . Russian fighters, many of them mercenaries from the Wagner Group, are trying to take over the city after six months of brutal fighting, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Thursday that the Russians had been expelled from the outskirts of Bakhmut. A senior US official told reporters on Wednesday that the outcome of the battle hangs in the balance, but it was ‘curious’ that the Wagner Group was willing to shed so much ‘Russian blood’ for Bakhmut, which had a population before -war of about 80,000 people but now largely destroyed.

Meanwhile, Russia now claims 89 of its troops were killed in a Ukrainian strike on New Year’s Day in occupied Donetsk, up from 63 previously reported. Ukraine puts the death toll at around 400. None of these figures can be independently verified, but it appears to be the deadliest strike of the war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/01/05/us-germany-armored-vehicles-tanks-ukraine-russia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos