



US tech giant Amazon is cutting 18,000 jobs in its global workforce, but is tight-lipped about the number of UK layoffs.

It employs 1,544,000 people worldwide and has over 70,000 roles across the UK. Amazon said most of its job cuts were being made in Amazon Stores and in HR and Recruiting.

It is unclear whether the layoffs will occur within the UK. However, Amazon said it would begin liaising with employee representative bodies in Europe.

The most recent layoff announcement follows an initial 10,000 in November of last year.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in an official statement: (PXT) organization.

It also said that the annual planning process had not been completed and that more role reductions were expected in early 2023.

When contacted by UKTN, Amazon had no further comment.

We typically wait to communicate these findings until we can speak with those directly affected. Jassy added.

However, since one of the team members leaked this information, I decided it was better to share this news early so that I can hear the details directly from myself.

more tech layoffs

In the UK, layoffs are legally required to go through a collective bargaining duplication process when 20 or more employees are laid off in a 90-day period.

It’s a process that started when Meta cut its global workforce by 11,000 in November.

Meta and Amazon join countless tech companies around the world that are cutting costs by cutting jobs. Earlier this week, US software giant Salesforce announced plans to cut its workforce by 10%.

By contrast, Amazon said in July it would create 4,000 jobs in UK fulfillment centers and grocery stores. Starting in the second half of 2022, it triggered a wave of startup layoffs, reflecting the changing economic environment.

In another blow to Amazon, workers based at the company’s Coventry warehouse have announced their intention to strike over pay later this month.

