What rice crops can teach us about pandemic preparedness





Rice cultivation is difficult. It is complicated. Traditional rice farming is twice as labor intensive as crops like wheat, corn and potatoes. Paddy rice was built on irrigation networks that required farmers to cooperate with each other. Rain falls on the fields of rogue and cooperative wheat farmers, but irrigation systems only flood the rice paddies if the farmers work together to build them and manage to keep them running. In short, rice required much more social coordination than crops such as wheat, on which the West was built.

Rice farming may seem a long way from the COVID-19 pandemic. But research from my lab reveals that some of the cultural traits of rice-growing communities are more important in managing pandemics than durable assets like health care dollars and hospital beds. Cultural traits around social norms and relational networks may explain why rice-growing nations, including some of the world’s poorest, suffered mortality rates that were 3% compared to non-rice-growing nations, including some of the poorest. rich in the world. This theory suggests that when the next highly transmissible infectious disease emerges, if everyone thinks like a rice farmer instead of a wheat farmer, we could save millions of lives.

At the start of COVID, China, Vietnam and South Korea clearly stood out when it came to infection control. At the time, some observers suggested the collectivist culture in some East Asian countries meant they were more likely to wear masks and more likely to comply with stay-at-home orders. As someone who studies the historical roots of the culture, I noticed that these star performers were cultures with a deep history of rice cultivation. From my previous research, we know that rice societies around the world tend to share particular cultural traits. I wondered if these traits could help explain their outperformance.

Rice cultures have closed social networks

One trait that rice cultures tend to have is low relational mobility. Cultures with low relational mobility tend to have closed social networks, and they report meeting fewer new acquaintances in the past 30 days. A study of 39 countries found that the United States, United Kingdom and Mexico have high relational mobility, while rice cultures such as Malaysia and Taiwan are less mobile. Japan, famous for its introversion, came last in terms of relational mobility.

These fixed relationships make sense with the work of traditional rice-growing villages. Rice farmers spend twice as many hours in their fields as wheat farmers. To cope with this backbreaking work, rice farmers rely heavily on extended family and neighbours.

This shared work puts people in binding relationships. It’s similar to how paying for a friend’s coffee today sets them up to pay for your coffee tomorrow. This interdependence helps cement relationships over time.

Standards help manage irrigation and pandemics

Rice cultures also tend to share strict social norms. In cultures with strict social norms, people feel more limited in what they can do in public. For example, Singapore is famous for its ban on chewing gum. Rice cultures such as Sri Lanka and Japan report higher social norms than people from cultures such as the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom

These strict social norms appear in anthropologists’ accounts of rice-growing villages. Social norms help rice farmers manage the irrigation networks they use to flood the rice fields. Maintaining the irrigation canals benefits all the farmers in the village, but no farmer wants to be stuck with the massive burden of building and dredging the canals every year. To make this work, the rice-growing villagers divide up the work and make sure everyone contributes. For example, rice villagers in southern China set work assignments, monitor who shows up, and punish villagers who don’t show up.

How are these cultural traits related to COVID? My colleagues and I analyzed COVID cases and deaths in 132 countries around the world. We found that rice crops suffered only 3% of the per capita deaths of non-rice-growing countries. Low relational mobility and strict social norms independently explain differences in COVID outcomes. And the two cultural traits continued to explain deaths and the number of COVID cases after controlling for wealth and health care infrastructure.

Natural experience eliminates confusion

Another explanation is that countries with seemingly good COVID results were simply suppressing the numbers. For example, Turkmenistan was famous for reporting that it had no coronavirus cases for a year after the pandemic began. Countries like the US and UK have done more testing and likely reported deaths more openly than countries with few resources or repressive governments.

This meant that we had to account for under-reporting. We have statistically checked the coronavirus tests in all countries. We also used estimates of underreported deaths from third-party researchers. Yet even after accounting for testing and transparency, the data showed that culture matters.

East Asia is the classic rice bowl, but rice crops outside Asia have also surpassed their neighbors. The African countries of Madagascar and Sierra Leone grow rice, and they have surpassed neighboring countries like Senegal and Zimbabwe, according to estimates by Our World in Data.

Another way to approach this question is to compare counties in southern and northern China. Southern China grows rice and Northern China grows wheat. Examining rice-wheat differences between neighboring counties in China allows us to compare regions with the same national policies, ethnicity, and religion, but different agricultural heritages.

We found that wheat growing regions reported three times more COVID cases than rice growing regions. And just like the global results, China’s rice provinces have stricter social standards than wheat provinces, according to our own data.

Mobility first, then standards

The data also told us that mobility and standards played different roles. Relational mobility hurt societies like France and Brazil the most at the start of the pandemic, when the coronavirus hijacked people’s flexible social networks. But once cases spiked and hospitals filled up, even people from mobile cultures like the United States began to shrink their social networks, a study found.

Strict standards have followed the opposite trajectory. Standards didn’t seem to matter in the early months of the pandemic. But in September 2020, cultures with strict standards began to outpace other cultures in terms of the number of cases and deaths. It takes time for cultures to coalesce around norms for a new disease – an average of four months for COVID, by one estimate.

Closer relational networks in rice cultures like Korea have given the coronavirus a little less track to gain rapid momentum. Then, the strict standards made it easier for rice cultures like Taiwan to enforce mask rules and monitor whether people were following quarantine guidelines. The monitoring of quarantine rules is not far from the cultural memory of work monitoring missions in rice irrigation networks.

In contrast, cultures like the US and UK that were built on less burdensome crops like wheat have mostly refused to enforce the rules. American travelers ignored quarantine orders and spoke openly about it with reporters. The BBC reported that 300,000 British travelers ignored quarantine rules. UK authorities have said enforcing mask rules should only be a “last resort”.

Why did the rankings get so wrong

Culture can teach us why prep experts got it so wrong. In October 2019, just before COVID hit, researchers at Johns Hopkins University ranked countries around the world based on their pandemic preparedness. Rich countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands took the top three spots. Meanwhile, poorer countries like Sierra Leone, Madagascar and Vietnam rank 50th or lower.

Two years later, the United States, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands were among the countries with the highest number of COVID cases and deaths per capita in the world. Madagascar, Vietnam and Sierra Leone have all had fewer cases and deaths per capita than the global average.

The Johns Hopkins ranking focused on durable assets, easy-to-count items, such as accredited labs, government health spending and hospital beds. Our analysis suggests that the rankings got it wrong because they ignored the “softer” strengths of the culture. Durable assets like dollars, laboratories and hospital beds are important. But we shouldn’t let the fact that beds are easier to count get in the way of considering culture. Sometimes culture is a matter of life and death.

This is an opinion and analytical article, and the opinions expressed by the author or authors are not necessarily those of Scientific American.

