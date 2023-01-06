UK exporters face EU border disruptions due to glitches and new red tape | business news





Carriers exporting goods to the European Union (EU) have faced new disruptions since the turn of the year as flaws in the UK’s digital customs clearance system and new demands from French authorities threaten delays.

In the first few days of January, drivers heading to port discovered that they were unable to enter their shipping details because the government’s Freight Vehicle Management System (GVMS) did not recognize the year change to ‘2023’.

Meanwhile, carriers exporting canned food to the EU via France are facing new demands that their paperwork be in French only, a lack of certainty about border controls two years after Brexit, which is frustrating among trade groups. there is.

GVMS was introduced to reconcile post-Brexit exports to the EU by linking vehicles to customs declarations required after the UK left the EU in 2020.

The system requires that each shipment enter a unique movement reference number. This number begins with a prefix code that includes the year and country of origin.

In the first two days of this year, exporters, forwarders and customs officers trying to ship goods on routes between the UK and the Netherlands discovered that the system was not accepting the new prefix ’23GB’.

Instead of a seamless, automated process across the border, they had to drive to an inland border facility, get a verbal confirmation from a border guard official, and have their documents handprinted.

HM Revenue and Customs, which manages GVMS, confirmed the system was problematic, but said the outage was “minimal”.

An HMRC spokesperson said: “A brief technical issue occurred at GVMS on Monday and has now been resolved.

“A few traders were sent to our inland border facilities and we worked closely with them to ensure they reached their destination as quickly as possible. We apologize for any confusion.”

In a separate challenge to UK exporters, French authorities have begun requiring some food export documents, known as certificates, to be provided only in French and threatening to reject goods that do not comply.

Image: French authorities are making new demands on some UK exporters.

Announced unilaterally just three days before December 28, ahead of the planned introduction on January 1, new rules require paperwork for “refrigerant stable complex products” (canned goods, confectionery and similar products) to be provided only in French .

In a letter to British authorities, the French Veterinary and Phytosanitary Inspection Agency (SIVEP) said that “English is not an official language at SIVEP border control points, which makes it difficult to understand and can lead to errors in efficacy assessment.” presented document.

“Therefore, in order to facilitate the control of proofs by SIVEP agents, from 1 January 2023 personal proofs must be provided in French.

“Otherwise, after this date, all shipments with personal certificates in a foreign language attached will be blocked at border control.”

The Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs negotiated to delay the new rules until January 15 following negotiations with France, but this is an interpretation of the rules contained in the Brexit agreement and cannot be prevented.

Shane Brennan, CEO of the Cold Chain Federation, told Sky News that the rule change would undermine exporter confidence.

“Two years after Brexit, we live with the reality that the way rules are interpreted can change from day to day.

“It undermines confidence and creates a lasting sense of insecurity that prevents companies from finding new customers, making investments or settling into new long-term business structures.”

