Asian researchers face a disparity with the main source of American scientific funding





According to a new study, white scientists are generally more successful at winning federal research funds from the National Science Foundation than black, Latino and other non-white scientists.

Scientists of Asian descent are the furthest behind.

The National Science Foundation is a federal agency that funds several billion dollars in grants each year to support much basic science research in the United States, including biology, chemistry, computer science, geosciences, mathematics, and physical. For college professors and other scholars, the NSF often provides the financial cornerstone of a successful career.

The success rate for proposals led by Asian scientists is about 20% lower than the overall rate, a disparity that has persisted for two decades and runs counter to the common narrative that Asian Americans dominate science fields. science and engineering in the United States.

The findings appear in an article published in November in the journal eLife.

There’s this model minority myth that’s a stereotype that suggests Asians don’t experience academic challenges, said Christine Yifeng Chen, a geoscientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and lead author of the eLife paper. And that’s not true.

Dr. Chen acknowledges that the NSF’s public reports do not provide enough detail for a full analysis of the disparities. The authors of the articles requested more specific data from the NSF and did not receive a response.

Many universities and other institutions have recognized racial disparities in research in recent years.

This often does not mean that institutions deliberately discriminate against non-whites. On the contrary, the bias could be unconscious and unintentional. For example, a reviewer of a funding application might be inclined to have a better opinion of a researcher from an Ivy League university than a researcher from a historically black institution.

The question echoes a comment published last year in the journal Cell by Yuh Nung Jan, a professor of physiology at the University of California, San Francisco, who showed that Asian scientists in biomedical research rarely receive top prizes in their domains. Dr. Jan found that only 57, or less than 7%, of the 838 American biomedical award winners were Asian, even though Asian scientists now make up more than a fifth of researchers in these fields.

In an interview, Dr. Jan said of the study by Dr. Chen and his colleagues: The overall conclusion is consistent with everything I’ve seen.

Asian scientists are underappreciated, Dr Jan said, and unlike other non-white groups, no effort is made to elevate their stature.

However, critics say the disparities in NSF grants may just be a temporary event reflecting more diverse demographics among young people entering these fields.

The National Science Foundation receives tens of thousands of proposals each year. When submitting their proposals, Principal Scientists or Principal Investigators may provide racial and ethnic information about themselves.

Most proposals are reviewed by scientists outside the agency. Based on the reviews, NSF program managers responsible for particular thematic areas then recommend specific proposals for funding. An NSF spokesperson said the agency does not have racial and ethnic information about the reviewers.

No matter how you looked at the data, white IP proposals were always funded above average rates, Dr. Chen said. On the contrary, white researchers have seen more success over time, she said.

Dr. Chen, a postdoctoral researcher at Livermore who is developing tools that could help identify the origins of smuggled radioactive materials, never intended to delve into this topic. But after hearing about the disparities in science foundation grants, she looked at NSF reports that documented them.

Dr Chen contacted a wider group of scientists to help analyze the data.

I’ve always wanted to believe in merit, in meritocracy, said Rosanna A. Alegado, professor of oceanography at the University of Hawaii and another author of the eLife article. Because if I didn’t, it would just be incredibly disheartening.

From 1999 to 2019, the proportion of proposals that received funding fluctuated between 22 and 34% depending on the number of submissions and the available budget, which varies according to annual Congress appropriations.

In 2019, for example, the science foundation received 41,024 proposals and funded 27.4% of them. A typical grant lasts three years, and the average annual award amount that year, including new and continuing awards, was $189,000.

Latino scientists did slightly better than average that year, with 29% of their proposals funded, and proposals from black scientists did slightly worse than average, at 26.5%.

For proposals led by white scientists, 31.3% were funded, while only 22.7% of those led by Asian scientists were funded.

Presenting the data in a very clear and organized way is new and might surprise people, said Rachel E. Bernard, professor of geology at Amherst College and one of the reviewers of the eLife article.

The causes of racial disparities in NSF funding remain unclear.

I know the document has sparked a lot of conversations and generated a lot of interest, said Alicia J. Knoedler, who directs the Office of Onboarding Activities at NSF.

Two physicists at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, Charles Reichhardt and Cynthia J. Olson Reichhardt, are among those arguing that disparities in funding rates are not evidence of systemic bias against Asians in the review process.

In a response circulating as a preprint, the Reichhardts, who are married, say the overall numbers do not represent an accurate apples-to-apples comparison, and that a better analysis would compare scientists at every stage of their careers.

Asian scientists also often apply for computer science and engineering grants, which are more difficult to obtain, they said.

The conclusion they draw from their article is not tenable, said Charles Reichhardt. There are more variables in the data that you need to take into account, and when you take these variables into account, the effect vanishes.

But Dr. Chen and his colleagues respond that Reichhardts’ analysis is also based on assumptions in particular, that the growing percentage of proposals from Asian scientists reflects an increase in the hiring of young Asian scientists. The success rate of an early-career scientist trying to win a first NSF grant is only about two-thirds that of a scientist who has already won one.

However, Dr. Chen and his colleagues said data from the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, which is part of the NSF, showed that the ratio of Asians to whites among the youngest assistant professors in the faculty who have not yet been tenured has increased. only modestly between 1999 and 2019, well below the factor of 2.5 used by the Reichhardts in their calculations.

This assumption that there are more than twice as many Asians as whites among new recruits is unreasonably high, so much so that it is neither plausible nor reasonable, said Aradhna E. Tripati, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, and one of the authors of the eLife article.

Dr. Chen and his colleagues said the increase in the number of Asians among science and engineering faculty members more likely reflects retirements of predominantly white professors who were hired there. decades.

I wish we had the data instead of relying on assumptions, Dr. Chen said. We’ve tried to make it very clear that’s not the end of the story.

Officials often debate for years about the causes of racial disparities in science funding and what changes they should make.

As part of an effort to combat bias in its review process, the National Institutes of Health, the federal agency that supports US biomedical research, commissioned a study published in 2011 that found that black researchers were funded at much lower rates than white researchers.

Racial disparities in NIH research grants have remained virtually unchanged for years.

But the NIH numbers have improved recently. The funding rate for black researchers has jumped over the past two years, and in 2021 it nearly matched that for Hispanic and Asian researchers. The funding rate for white scientists remains higher than for other groups.

The number of black and Hispanic scientists applying for NIH grants has risen sharply in recent decades, although the numbers are still low.

At the National Science Foundation, the paper by Dr. Chen and his colleagues may already be having an effect.

Dr. Knoedler said a new program called Analytics for Equity would be launched this month, asking researchers to propose projects that would study diversity data at NSF and other federal agencies.

It’s an invitation to high-quality research that really engages in conversations with federal agencies, Dr. Knoedler said.

At a meeting last month, the National Science Board, which sets policy for the National Science Foundation, voted to establish a commission to study the NSF review process. One of the reasons cited by Steven H. Willard, chair of the board’s committee on oversight, for the commission was internal and external reports of racial disparities in merit review.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/04/science/asian-scientists-nsf-funding.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos