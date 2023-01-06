2022 Sales Figures: Auto Market Plunges to Worst Performance in 30 Years





Last year’s performance of the UK new car market Overall annual performance for 2022 Lowest sales since 1992

The new car market remains volatile and new figures released today show that Britons bought 2 per cent fewer cars in 2022 than the previous year. This is the worst performance since 1992.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reported sales of 1.61 million cars last year. This is due to continued shortages of semiconductors and limited supplies due to nearly three years of turbulent pandemic slowdown, component shortages and disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine.

The official figure is 1.65 million units in 2021, 1.63 million units in 2020, and 2.3 million units until 2019 alone, down from about 700,000 units, which are below the pre-Corona 19 level. The last three contractions prove how deep and painful they are. It’s been years.

Our analysts have delved into the SMMT data to provide a detailed UK 2022 car sales analysis along with a full analysis of the UK’s best-selling brands and models.

Sales declined, but the UK regained its place as the second largest car market in Europe.

Although the UK fell behind France in sales in 2021, SMMT confirmed that the UK is now once again the second-largest new car market behind Germany, with more than 2.5 million registrations slated for 2022.

It’s not all bleak. We see green shoots of some recovery in the UK new car market. December recorded its fifth consecutive month of growth, up 18% year-over-year, but a stronger second half sluggish first half of 2022.

Figures show how electrification is changing the types of vehicles new car buyers are choosing.

Full battery electric vehicles (BEVs) continue to be popular across the UK, accounting for 16.6% of all new cars sold last year. They have now overtaken diesels to become the second most common powertrain.

UK’s best-selling car in 2022

Surprisingly, the British-built Nissan Qashqai (below) topped the leaderboard, beating the Vauxhall Corsa. Surprisingly, Cashkais account for a fifth of all cars produced in the UK since 2007.

And if you’re wondering why you see so many Teslas on the road, say hello to the Model Y. It was the third most popular car overall among UK new car buyers in 2022.

Nissan QashqaiVauxhall CorsaTesla Model YFord PumaMini HatchbackKia SportageHyundai TucsonVW GolfFord KugaFord Fiesta

It’s interesting that 6 out of the top 10 are crossovers or SUVs in some form. Hatchbacks are very much present in descendants

Best-selling EVs of 2022

The same pattern is repeated with last year’s best-selling electric car.

Tesla Model YTesla Model 3Kia e-Niro VW ID.3 Nissan Leaf Mini Hatchback Polestar 2MG 5BMW i4 Audi Q4 e-Tron

An analysis of each brand’s performance in 2022 revealed tough trading conditions across the board, but many brands were still able to increase their market share.

Winners and losers: brands that sold the most cars and failed in 2022

As usual, the year-end report provides an opportunity to see who flies and who fumbles. Key movers and shakers include:

Biggest UK car brand How the world has changed in 2022: VW is the most popular car brand in the UK (132k sales), followed by Ford (126k), Audi (110k), BMW (109k), Toyota (102k) and Kia (100k) Prosperity of Electric Brands Brands such as MG (up 67%) and Polestar (up 79%) have proven that all-electric brands that can provide supply are well-positioned to capitalize on interest in EVs. . All Teslas now have a 3.4% market share, more than four times what the JaguarNiche brand suffers from. We’ve been observing it for years. England? 2022 was the first year without a new Mitsubishi registration as the Japanese importer pulled out of the UK market. Also look out for GM Ora where Funky Cat managed 68 sales. Expect to see more new names in the coming months as EV startups keep an eye on the UK market. Koreans are on a winning streak.

Check out SMMT’s full 2022 New Vehicle Sales Figures table here. (Tip for smartphone users: in landscape view, swipe sideways to see the entire table!)

marque2022 Salesshare2021 Salesshare Up or Down? Abarth15440.10%23350.14%-33.9%Alfa Romeo15760.10%15740.10%+0.1%Alpine2880.02%2020.01%+42.6%1420.10.6%117,10.110.11110.1110.1110.1110.1110.10.1110.10.1110.11% %+20.9%BMW108,6246.73%116,5777.08%-6.8%Citroen28,4871.76%30,2041.83%-5.7%Cupra14,3830.89%75840.46%+89.7%Dacia27,2211.69%17,5681.07%DS57.4% 23620.14%+55.6%Fiat19,6981.22%20,1541.22%-2.3%Ford126,8267.86%116,3057.06%+9.1%Genesis10000.06%1270.01%+687.4%GM Ora680%00%0%Honda24,0863,9.2863 10.6% Hyundai 80,4194.98%69,6804.23%+15.4% Jaguar 12,1650.75%18,8681.15%-35.5% Jeep 25250.16% 44630.27%-43.4% Kia 100,1916.21%90,8175.51%+102.6%+102.6% Land Rover104.3% %53,1113.22%-18.7% Lexus10,6750.66%13,8780.84%-23.1% Maserati7200.04%7650.05%-5.9% Mazda25,2091.56%25,8521.57%-2.5% Mercedes-Benz80,9105.01%9105. ,95%55 17.4%MG51,0503.16%30,6001.86%+66.8%Mini45,8542.84%45,7562.78%+0.2%Mitsubishi00.00%51250.31%0%Nissan76,7114.75%68,4944.16%+12%Peugeot5.12 ,10643.2%-14.5% Polestar73450.46%40960.25%+79.3%Porsche 18,2671.13%13,7020.83%+33.3% Renault32,2852.00%29,8361.81%+8.2% Seat22,1401.37%43,13428.62%- %Skoda48,8483.03%55,5613.37%-12.1%Smart125608.08 %Ssangyong15360.10%15250.09%+0.7%Subaru13910.09%21070.13%-34%Suzuki17,3781.08%20,9761.27%-17.4,8%Tesla ,8532.12%+56.7%Toyota102,3781.39%+1816.39% 1.3%Vauxhall83,6915.19%91,4525.55%-8.5%Volkswagen131,8508.17%147,8268.97%-10.8%Volvo36,5 062.26%48,2602.93%-24.4%Other UK21670.13%22060.13%-019%0.19%Import.8 14940.09%-0.9%TOTAL1,614,063100%1,647,181100%-2.01%

Compare our previous year’s performance with our previous analysis for 2021 and 2020 in the story below.

2021 New Car Sales Analysis

2020 UK New Car Sales Winners and Losers

