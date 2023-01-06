EXCLUSIVE: Reed and Inhofe warn that Biden AUKUS risks becoming a ‘zero-sum game’ for the US Navy





WASHINGTON Two key U.S. lawmakers have sent a warning shot to President Joe Biden over concerns that the AUKUS trilateral security agreement could jeopardize the U.S. submarine fleet, according to a letter obtained by Breaking Defense.

Over the past year, we have become more concerned with the state of the US Submarine Industrial Base as well as its ability to support the desired AUKUS SSN. [nuclear sub] final state, Meaning. Jack Reed, DR.I., and James Inhofe, R-Okla., wrote in a Dec. 21 letter sent to the White House. We believe that current conditions require a sober assessment of the facts to avoid stressing America’s submarine industrial base to breaking point.

“We are concerned that what was initially presented as a ‘do no harm’ opportunity to support Australia and the UK and create long-term competitive advantages for the US and its peaceful allies, may turn into a zero-sum game for scarce resources. , highly advanced U.S. SSNs,” the two lawmakers continue, explicitly warning against any plans to sell or transfer Virginia-class submarines to Australia before the U.S. Navy has met its current requirements.

At the time the letter was sent, Reed and Inhofe were respectively chairman and ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, one of four major congressional committees overseeing the Pentagon. Although Inhofe has since retired, Reed remains the SASC chair in the new Congress and thus remains one of the most influential voices on defense issues on the Hill, with oversight on the AUKUS discussion.

AUKUS refers to the security pact announced in September 2021 between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. The culmination of the deal involves the US and UK sharing highly sensitive nuclear submarine technology with their ally, so Australia can develop and operate nuclear-powered submarines, or potentially receive US Virginia-class submarines. The leaders of the three countries said at the time that their respective governments would spend 18 months on a preliminary planning phase before moving the deal forward; this initial consultation period is expected to end in March.

We urge you to adopt a “do no harm” approach in the AUKUS negotiations and to ensure that the sovereign national security capabilities of the United States are not diminished as we work to build this strategic partnership with the United States. Australia and the United Kingdom over the next few decades, the Biden senators wrote.

A spokesperson for Reed declined to comment; the White House did not return a request for comment on time.

Virginia concerns

The senators describe the pressure that the United States Navy’s fast attack submarine program, the Virginia class, has come under in recent years. They point out that although the program increased purchases from one to two boats per year in 2011, only 1.2 Virginia-class SSNs have been delivered, on average, per year over the past five years, according to the letter.

In fact, an important part of the letter sends a clear signal to the White House: think twice before trying to send or sell Virginia-class submarines to Australia.

“AUKUS options that would require the United States to transfer or sell Virginia-class submarines before the meeting [the Chief of Naval Operations’] would make the U.S. Navy less capable of meeting sovereign demands in wartime and in peacetime. Make no mistake, we recognize the strategic value of having one of our closest allies operating a world-class nuclear navy could provide in managing long-term competition with an increasingly militaristic China.

“However, such a goal will take decades to achieve, and we cannot simply ignore contemporary realities in the meantime.”

The late deliveries for the Virginia Class come despite the continued funding lawmakers have provided both in response to annual budget requests as well as an additional $1 billion to help support the supplier base and development initiatives of workforce over the past five years.

This increased funding has not yet materially improved performance, and the assumption that even more money will change this situation is not supported by the experience of the past 10 years, Reed and Inhofe wrote. Now, to add to the construction pressure, the Navy and its industrial base must prepare for mass production of the “highest priority” Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program, the letter adds.

The US Navy has long cited 66 fast attack submarines as its requirements in various force structure assessments. The senators note that the service has just 50 boats in the fleet today and expects to see its inventory reduced to 48 by 2027 when old submarines retire faster than new ones are delivered.

Lawmakers also warn that too little has been done to understand the legal impacts of AUKUS and where there might be obstacles.

Just as the constraints of the submarine industrial base are real, so are the legal and regulatory constraints. We still have little understanding of the authorizations or waivers that would be required to realize the AUKUS SSN options, the senators wrote. These permissions or waivers are a serious matter and should not be taken for granted when negotiating agreements.

RELATED: “A simple [ITAR] circuit breaker ‘needed for Australian nuclear submarines, says Rep Courtney

The senators’ concerns about the AUKUS deal precede a critical first step for the relatively new agreement expected early this year.

Admiral Frank Caldwell, the navy’s most senior admiral overseeing its nuclear submarine technology, said in November that he and his British and Australian counterparts were consolidating their final recommendations due to their respective governments. in March.

Despite the fanfare of the initial announcement in 2021, the three governments have publicly postponed the most crucial details of the arrangement as issues to be resolved during the 18-month planning process. As the deadline approaches, all eyes will be on the United States and the United Kingdom to map out the next steps in a process that, as the senators write, could take decades to deliver a navy. Australian nuclear.

Across Capitol Hill, prominent members of the 2022 House Armed Services Committee embraced the AUKUS deal as a positive development for a key U.S. ally and even passed legislation to help train military officers. Australian Navy. But, hesitation remains as to how far the United States can go to help its friends, if that help should harm the United States Navy’s own fleet.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the Australians just buying an American submarine. That’s not going to happen,” said Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., a House defense hawk, in December: “I just don’t see how you were going to build a submarine and sell it to Australia during that time.

Rear Admiral Scott Pappano, a senior US Navy officer overseeing submarine construction, expressed similar concerns.

If you ask my opinion, if we were going to add the construction of additional submarines to our industrial base, it would be detrimental to us right now, without a significant investment to provide additional capacity, the capacity to go and do it, a- he told the Mitchell Institute in Washington. I won’t speak for the UK, but I think it exists for both the US and the UK where we were looking at this time.

