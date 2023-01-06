China is developing its own version of JADC2 to counter the United States





WASHINGTON China is pursuing a new military construct known as Multi-Domain Precision Warfare to align its forces from cyber to space, an effort that US officials say is fueled by the need to counter the command initiative and cross-domain control of the Pentagon.

Like JADC2, the MDPW’s basic operational concept, as it is known, relies on interconnected command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to quickly coordinate firepower and expose threats. foreign weaknesses, according to the annual report on China’s military might, which the United States Department of Defense delivered to Congress in November.

As we note in the report, this new concept is intended to help identify key vulnerabilities in an adversary’s operating system and then deliver precision strikes against those vulnerabilities, which could be kinetic or non-kinetic, a researcher said. senior US defense official to reporters on November 11. 28, speaking on condition of anonymity. Basically, it’s a way they envision looking through domains to identify vulnerabilities in an adversary’s operating system and then exploiting them to bring about its collapse.

China’s military, the People’s Liberation Army, refers to system destruction warfare as the next means of warfare, the official added. According to this premise, war is no longer solely about destroying enemy forces; rather, it is won by the team that can disrupt, cripple, or outright destroy other underlying networks and infrastructure.

The United States considers China the No. 1 threat to its national security, followed closely by Russia. Both powers have long invested in military science and technology. Confronting them represents a sea change in the counterinsurgency operations that defined an earlier and enduring American era in the Middle East.

Clearly, the United States has primarily focused on other threats over the past two decades. That has changed, Deputy Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner said at a Dec. 8 event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute, a think tank. In part, this has begun to change under the Obama administration. It accelerated under the Trump administration and really crystallized under this administration.

To maintain an edge over both powers and other technologically savvy adversaries, the Pentagon is attempting to achieve JADC2, a connect-everywhere campaign for international communications and collaboration. By linking once disparate troops and databases across land, air, sea, space and cyber, defense leaders say the United States can strike faster, more effectively and from further afield.

The notion, however, has come under scrutiny from lawmakers and outside experts, who have expressed reservations about coordination between the Army, Air Force, and Navy; how success will ultimately be measured; and its overall price. The Navy alone wanted some $195 million for Project Overmatch, its contribution to JADC2, for fiscal year 2023, a 167% jump from the $73 million it received in 2022.

The overmatch, in particular, is being executed behind closed doors, with department heads hesitant to speak and details remaining skeletal. The clandestine route is taken to keep China off balance and to stay out of its many ears and eyes, according to Bryan Clark, senior fellow and director of the Center for Defense Concepts and Technology at the Hudson Institute.

A key to this is not to bow your hand when it comes to the things you are actually trying to set up. They are very cautious about the operational security of these Overmatch-related items, Clark told C4ISRNET in early November. Since they were looking at this at very short notice, and since the Navy has failed to deploy a wide variety and large number of unmanned systems, the Marines have only had a few tricks up their sleeve in terms of combining of different systems. to create chains of destruction. Because of these limitations, they must be very careful to show which combinations they think are the most valid.

Beijing officials have for years pursued an information force capable of dominating networks and bombarding targets from a multitude of locations with a mix of weapons.

A photo taken on January 4, 2021 shows People’s Liberation Army soldiers taking part in military training in the mountains of far western China. (AFP via Getty Images)

PRC military writings describe computer warfare as the use of information technology to create an operational system of systems, which would enable the PLA to acquire, transmit, process and use information during a conflict to conduct joint military operations across land, sea, air, space, cyberspace, and domains of the electromagnetic spectrum, the power report states. The PLA accelerates the integration of command information systems, providing forces and commanders with better situational awareness and decision support to more effectively conduct joint missions and tasks to win computerized local wars. .

JADC2 leverages artificial intelligence and sophisticated computing to quickly sift through mountains of data and inform battlefield decisions. China’s MDPW was first teased in 2021, according to the report, and so are its other approaches to the conflict.

As the PLA continues to focus on improving its ability to wage and win computerized wars, future information systems will likely implement emerging technologies such as automation, big data, internet objects, artificial intelligence and cloud computing to improve process efficiency, he says. . The PLA has already started this process by adopting big data analysis which merges a variety of data to improve automation and create a complete real-time picture for fighters.

Public spending by the Pentagons on AI, including autonomy, soared to $2.5 billion in fiscal year 2021, after surpassing $600 million in 2016. The software-centric technology can help vehicles navigate, predict when maintenance is needed, and aid in target identification and classification. US Air Force Chief Information Officer Lauren Knausenberger said in November that the service needed to automate more, though it had already done some very cool things with AI in the lab, on the fly. of battle and in the things we build today.

At least 600 AI projects, including several related to major weapons systems, such as the MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle, were underway as of April 2021, according to the Government Accountability Office, a federal watchdog. At least 232 companies are run by the military. Air and Space forces together face more than 80.

To thwart China’s increasingly international ambitions, the United States is forging information-sharing alliances with friendly nations in the Indo-Pacific region. They include Australia, India, Japan and South Korea. These arrangements are a pillar of JADC2, which involves a so-called mission partner environment where data from a range of foreign sources can be collected, secured and distributed.

Earlier this year, senators in an annual defense bill asked the Department of Defense to focus on building JADC2 at the US Indo-Pacific Command, a tacit recognition of Chinese power amid a bloodbath in Ukraine. While lawmakers are concerned about Eastern Europe and have backed sending materials to the front lines, China remains a disruptive long-term challenge.

The Pentagons Ratner said that China’s military power report documents the growing assertion, this growing coercion, with respect to the East China Sea, with respect to the South China Sea, on the line of control real against India and, of course, against Taiwan.

We are also seeing a more global PLA, he said, that is pursuing installations around the world, very ambitious aspirations to project power, to sustain power, overseas.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networking, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development for a South Carolina daily. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

