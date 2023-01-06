US restricts migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti DW 01/05/2023





President Joe Biden’s administration said it would immediately begin turning back Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans who enter the United States illegally, outlining the new policy Thursday.

The plans are a major expansion of current immigration rules and the toughest measures the Biden administration has ever taken to deal with arrivals at the southern border with Mexico.

What is the new policy?

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) outlined the new policy, saying it would expand current restrictions for Venezuelans.

The new rules for Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans are intended to provide “safe, orderly, and legal pathways to the United States, including authorization to work,” the department said in a statement.

According to plans, up to 30,000 eligible migrants in total from these four countries would be allowed to reside in the United States for up to two years and obtain permission to work in the country provided they do not attempt to leave. enter the United States illegally.

He also described “significant consequences for those who do not use these pathways”.

Migrants in the Mexican state of Oaxaca

“Nationals of Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua who fail to avail themselves of this process, attempt to enter the United States without permission, and cannot establish a legal basis to remain will be deported or returned to Mexico. “, the department said in a statement.

The new immigration policy also depends on the “willingness of the Mexican government to accept the return or expulsion of nationals” from these four countries.

Since implementing the policy for Venezuelans, which launched in October, DHS said arrivals of Venezuelans have dropped by 90%.

In addition to the new policy, the United States plans to provide additional funds to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The United States announced $23 million ($21.8 million) in aid to “help migrants in emergencies and foster their local integration,” Ken Salazar, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, wrote in a statement. message on Twitter.

He added that the United States plans to expand the number of refugee admissions in Latin America “for people who are persecuted.”

What did Biden say?

Biden said the US immigration system was “broken” and the new rules would provide a safer option to ease crowded arrivals at the border.

“This new process is orderly, safe and humane,” he said.

In a message to potential migrants from Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba who don’t have a U.S. sponsor, Biden said, “Don’t just show up at the border.”

Biden has faced mounting pressure to address the humanitarian and political issue on the border with Mexico.

“These actions alone aren’t going to fix our entire immigration system,” Biden said, but they could “help a lot.”

The US president is due to travel to El Paso, Texas to visit the border with Mexico this weekend. He is also due to meet next week with his Mexican counterpart, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

What is the situation at the US-Mexico border

Although the new policy allows up to 360,000 people per year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the United States, the number of arrivals currently exceeds this figure.

US Border Patrol officers arrested migrants from the four countries more than 82,200 times in November alone, the Associated Press reported.

Regardless of how the border is crossed, people entering the United States are allowed to apply for asylum, but only 30% of applications are accepted.

There is currently a backlog of more than 2 million cases in immigration court, which means people seeking asylum often wait years for their case to be heard.

The Biden administration has also been reluctant to take tougher measures like those enacted under its predecessor, Donald Trump.

During the Trump administration, the United States required asylum seekers to wait across the Mexican border, leading to dangerous and overcrowded conditions in the camps.

