How the Speaker Standoff Affects US National Security





Washington CNN—

The House’s inability to select a speaker is impacting U.S. national security, Republican and Democratic lawmakers and staffers say, as members who cannot yet be sworn in are barred from classified briefings and the Biden administration is effectively operating without House oversight.

At a minimum, House members are not informed of day-to-day national security developments because they cannot receive security clearances until they are sworn in. But at its extreme, the stalemate also means that the current Congress is not in a position to authorize or stop a war, staffers and experts told CNN.

I am a member of the House Committee (Intelligence). I’m a member of the Armed Services Committee, and I can’t meet at the (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) to conduct essential business. Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican, said at a press conference Wednesday, referring to the location used by military and national security officials to handle sensitive and classified information. He added that he was denied access to a meeting with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley because he did not yet have a security clearance.

Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Pennsylvania on the House Intelligence Committee, also expressed concern about the national security implications of the standoff on Thursday afternoon, as McCarthy failed in a seventh vote.

It’s bad. It’s really bad, said Fitzpatrick. I do not have access to the SCIF at the moment, because I am not sworn. I can’t get my China briefing, my Ukraine briefing, my Iran briefing.

Fitzpatrick added: A third of our governments are currently offline. It’s very dangerous.

Not only are these members barred from briefings, but the major national security committees they would normally sit on can’t even be formed yet, including the House Intelligence and Armed Services committees, which respectively oversee the community. intelligence and the Pentagon.

In a small but telling detail, the websites of the House Armed Services and the GOP Foreign Affairs Committee were still offline Thursday.

Committees don’t technically exist in this Congress until they meet, vote on committee rules and vote themselves to exist, said former House Armed Services Committee staffer Jonathan Lord, who is now director of the Center’s Middle East security program. for a new American security. So all the oversight work that these committees do on a day-to-day basis officially cannot continue.

The White House told agencies and departments earlier this week that the administration would continue to work with Congress as usual, people familiar with the matter said, and there have been informal briefings for officials. staffers still allowed, even amid the uncertainty of the presidential race. In a strange twist, however, if the information is classified, then these staff members cannot brief their bosses on the intelligence since they do not yet have security clearances.

On a more formal level, if the State Department wanted to formally notify the House Foreign Affairs Committee of a foreign military sale, for example, there is technically no committee yet to receive it, Lord said.

The world notices it too. A Western diplomat called it a *** spectacle.

Honestly, that’s what we wrote yesterday in a cable to their capital, the diplomat said. They said there was agreement from their capital on this assessment.

The diplomat said he was concerned because it has implications for how the House can address pressing issues around the world and for U.S. bilateral relations with global partners.

Another foreign diplomat said they were just waiting to see what happens, noting that this was an exceptional situation, but that the United States was not the only Western country in a political stalemate.

What I’m looking at personally are the political concessions (future House Speaker Kevin) McCarthy has to make, and whether they’re going to affect the role of the United States in the world, the diplomat told CNN.

More radically, if the president were to engage US forces in hostilities, the War Powers Act requires that he notify Congress within 48 hours, and Congress then has 60 days to determine its legality. But as things stand, Congress would not be able to immediately stop or authorize this use of force. That’s something Congress can’t determine in its current state, Lord said.

A congressman echoed those concerns to CNN.

Nothing can happen until leadership is decided and then elections for committee chairs take place, this person said. Then, after that, they select committee members and subcommittee chairs. Only after that can anything substantial like hearings, legislation or member-level briefings take place. Otherwise, everything is still pending. Soon it will be a matter of national security. Committees like Armed Services and Intelligence are also affected, and that affects all of us.

Some think the worries are overblown, at least for now. Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who is now a senior political commentator for CNN, told CNN This Morning that while the situation is dire, he doesn’t think a few days without finding a speaker is really the end. of the world.

Because keep in mind that there are governments, like parliaments, that go months without forming a government, he said.

But Kinzinger noted that more broadly, the situation is extremely problematic because the House in its current form only exists for one reason to elect a president who includes things like coming in and getting briefings, having discussions about the next round of aid to Ukraine. A few days we can manage. Even a few weeks we can manage. If this thing continues, it begins to have dangerous impacts.

