Biden says US economy heading to ‘new plateau’ amid recession fears





WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. economy was seeing “really positives” after a few tough years and was heading toward a “new plateau,” a new term for stable growth and more slow. House officials see ahead.

While investors, many economists and some CEOs have recently warned that a US recession is expected in 2023, the Biden administration deems it unlikely, in part because of federal spending.

Biden told members of his cabinet ahead of a private meeting that he sees $3.5 trillion in public and private investment in manufacturing and technology over the next decade strengthening the U.S. economy and boosting prospects for American businesses and workers.

“It’s not about reaching an even level. It’s about reaching a whole new plateau,” the Democratic president said. “We are the only country in the world to emerge from the crisis stronger than we entered it.”

Biden cited recent data showing falling inflation, solid growth and a resilient labor market, but said implementing hundreds of billions of dollars in federal spending contained in three bills would be essential. signature keys adopted last year.

The US economy is expected to grow 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to an Atlanta Fed model, while the consumer price index rose 0.1% in November.

“It doesn’t mean it’s all over. It means we’ve gotten off to a hell of a good start,” he said. “I just don’t want us to believe that we can somehow let go of the accelerator pedal.”

Biden is not alone in being optimistic.

The United States could avoid the outright contraction that could affect a third of the world’s economies, Kristalina Georgieva, director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Sunday. Read more

St. Louis Federal Reserve Chief James Bullard said Thursday that the risk of a U.S. recession has diminished in recent weeks.

Still, if the United States avoids recession, it will likely be by a narrow margin. The Federal Reserve, for example, forecasts growth of 0.5% in 2023.

Addressing Cabinet members, Biden also welcomed plans by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, to ban companies from requiring workers to sign non-compete agreements. and some training reimbursement agreements that prevent workers from leaving for better jobs. Read more

“At the end of the day, I believe our economic vision is working, and we’re in the process of implementing the early pieces that we’ve achieved and we’re going to move on,” he said.

Biden’s upbeat comments came as major Wall Street indexes closed more than 1% lower, with evidence of a tight labor market eroding any hopes among investors that the Federal Reserve could soon suspend its monetary policy cycle. rate hike.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Heather Timmons and Diane Craft

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/biden-says-us-economy-headed-new-plateau-amid-recession-fears-2023-01-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

