Here’s how the debacle is crippling the US Congress





The chair of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives stands empty as the House begins another ballot for a new Speaker of the House on the second day of the 118th Congress at the United States Capitol in Washington, United States, on 4 January 2023.

Jonathan Ernest | Reuters

In his prayer pleading for an end to the “imbroglio of indecision” which agitates the House of Representatives, the chaplain of the chamber sounded the alarm Thursday on the risk for the United States of not electing a speaker during a historic impasse that effectively paralyzed the legislative branch of government.

“Watch out for the apparent discontinuity of our governance and the perceived vulnerability of our national security. Build your hedge of protection against those who would take advantage of our discord for their own gain,” House Chaplain Margaret Kibben said as ‘it opened a third day of voting to elect the House’s highest ranking official.

Kibben wasn’t alone in worrying about how the government would function after the new Republican majority failed to elect a House speaker in the first two days of the 118th Congress. As GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy enters Thursday showing few signs of breaking a stalemate with hardline conservatives, it could take days longer to fill the top House vacancy.

The once-a-century stalemate froze governance in one of the two houses of Congress. The longer the infighting prevents the election of a president, the more havoc it will wreak on the federal government.

While the absence of a speaker does not pose an imminent threat to the US economy, it paralyzes action on the Hill. This could be particularly damaging if the country were to face a major disaster that required quick congressional votes or emergency spending approval, as was the case during the 9/11 attacks or during Covid.

On Thursday, the chamber could not pass legislation or respond to a national emergency. The elected representatives had not taken office, as the president swears them in after the election.

Elected representatives across the country cannot provide formal services to voters. These include help with receiving federal benefits or recovering missing payments from the government.

“We cannot organize our district offices, have our new members do this political work of our constituent services, helping to serve the people who sent us here on their behalf,” said new Democratic whip Katherine Clark. , D-Mass., To Reporters at the Capitol. Thursday morning.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Within the House, the absence of a speaker prevented the chamber from voting on a set of rules governing the new Congress. The stalemate prevented Republicans from installing their committee chairs or beginning work on the panels.

If the House doesn’t pass rules by Jan. 13, committee staff could start losing their salaries, according to guidelines sent to those panels Politico reported.

The delays could also disrupt student loan forgiveness programs for House employees, the report said.

The lawmakers causing the chaos may not share their staff’s pain. The pay period for House members generally begins on January 3, even if the new Congress begins later.

Democrats also pointed out that the absence of a speaker threatens the national security of the United States by preventing members of Congress from accessing classified information that is only accessible to lawmakers after taking an oath, which none of them can lend without a speaker.

Without committee chairs, they can’t hold hearings either; ongoing investigations at the last Congress have stalled. The debacle has delayed promised GOP-led committee investigations into the Biden administration, which look likely to dominate the early days of the divided new government.

In arguing for McCarthy’s election and an end to the impasse, three future GOP committee chairs have argued that the delay has hampered their ability to protect national security and oversee the Biden administration.

“The Biden administration is unchecked and there is no oversight from the White House, the State Department, the Department of Defense or the intelligence community. We cannot let personal politics put endangering the safety and security of the United States,” Rep. Michael said. McCaul, R-Texas; Mike Rogers, R-Alabama; and Mike Turner, R-Ohio said in a statement Thursday. Lawmakers are in line to lead the House Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and Intelligence Committees respectively.

Congress has already passed legislation funding the government through September 30, at least eliminating the threat of a shutdown that could have displaced federal workers and disrupted government functions earlier this year.

CNBC’s Chelsey Cox and Christina Wilkie contributed to this article.

