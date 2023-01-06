US Army extends time off for new parents in uniform





The U.S. military on Wednesday introduced new rights for military parents, doubling leave time for service members who give birth and granting leave to new parents who don’t give birth, including adoptees and long-term adoptees.

The new policy grants 12 weeks of parental leave to members who give birth and 12 weeks of leave to the non-biological parent. Previously, only the biological parent was entitled to six weeks leave.

The policy also provides 12 weeks of leave for those who adopt or have a long-term foster placement. The 12 weeks leave must be used within the first year of the child’s life, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release. The new policy takes effect Wednesday and will apply retroactively to service members who were on maternity recovery leave or compassionate care leave as of Dec. 27.

It is important to the development of military families that members are able to care for their newborn, adopted or foster child. Unit commanders must balance the needs of the unit with the needs of the member to maximize opportunities to utilize parental leave, Gilbert Cisneros, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, said in the memo.

For the birthing parent, the new policy states that the 12 weeks off will follow a recovery period, which may be authorized by a health care provider and will begin on the first full day after the child is born.

Under the policy, the 12 weeks of leave can be taken together or in installments and states that troops can take normal leave between installments of parental leave or consecutively to parental leave. It also says that parents who are deployed during the one-year leave period may be allowed an extension if they are unable to take their 12 weeks in that first year, and that any parent who places his adopted child or sees his parental rights terminated by consent or court order are not eligible for parental leave.

Family planning is often one of the most cited frustrations service members have regarding military life. The Government Accountability Office said in a 2020 report that family planning was one of the top six reasons women cited when asked why they decided to leave the service.

Female Air Force officers specifically told the GAO that they felt they needed to ensure pregnancy occurred at certain times in their careers to minimize negative career impacts, and that there were often missed opportunities due to pregnancies, including loss of flight time or opportunities. with professional military training.

In an attempt to address the concerns of parents in uniform, the military issued a series of changes in April last year, which provided guidance on stabilizing soldiers’ permanent changes in position or deployment when they undergo fertility treatments and offered convalescent leave for service members whose spouse experiences a miscarriage or stillbirth for emotional recovery.

As an army, we recruit soldiers but retain families, Army Chief of Staff General James McConville said at the time. Nearly 4,500 active component enlisted men have separated due to parenthood over the past decade. Across the military, 45% of all married women on active duty are married to two service members. This directive reaffirms our commitment to supporting the families and children of our military members, from pregnancy to parenthood.

