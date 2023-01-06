



Portland Thorns striker Sophia Smith beat Alex Morgan to win the American Football Player of the Year award. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Portland Thorns and American striker Sophia Smith have been named the 2022 American Football Player of the Year.

Smith, 22, took the award in a landslide, claiming 50.8% of the tallied votes, easily edging out San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan, who finished second with 18.4%.

The award capped a stellar season for Smith, who also won the NWSL MVP award with the Thorns – becoming the youngest player to do so – as well as the NWSL Finals MVP.

She was also the youngest player to lead the United States as a brand since 1993 and is only the fourth player to win both American Football Young Player of the Year she won in 2017, as well as American Football Player of the Year, joining Tobin Heath, Julie Ertz and Lindsey Horan.

“Obviously it’s surreal and I’m very humbled,” Smith said. “It’s been a very exciting year, and there have certainly been challenges, but just being able to grow and develop in the environments with the national team and the Thorns, and being around incredible players, players who I admired for so long, pushed me to become a better player and a better person.”

Smith is the 19th different player to win the award in its 38-year history and is the youngest USWNT player to win the award since 22-year-old Mia Hamm in 1994. Smith has scored 11 goals for the United States in 2022 and started a team-high 17 games.

At club level, she scored 14 goals for the Thorns in the regular season and then scored in the NWSL title game to help lead Portland to their third league title.

“It’s been a great year for Sophia, and she deserves this recognition, but I’m excited to know where she can take her game from here,” said United States women’s national team manager Vlatko. Andonovsky. “She’s a special player with special qualities, but the best thing is that she has the humility, the work ethic and the drive to keep developing all aspects of her game.

“As coaches, it’s a pleasure to work with her because she’s always looking for that edge to become better and more productive. As a person, she’s a wonderful part of our team, a a fantastic teammate and we can’t wait for her to have another great year in 2023.”

With 11 goals for the USWNT and 14 goals for the Thorns in 2022, Smith is the fourth player to score 10 or more goals for the USWNT and club NWSL in a single year, joining Abby Wambach (2013), Sydney Leroux ( 2013) and Christen Press (2015).

While Smith won the award by a comfortable margin, voting for Young American Soccer Player of the Year was much closer, with San Diego Wave’s Jaedyn Shaw winning after receiving 35.1% of the vote for edge out Alyssa Thompson, who claimed 34.4%.

Jaedyn Shaw has won the Young American Football Player of the Year award. Kelvin Kuo / USA TODAY Sports

“It means everything to me to be on the list of players who have won this award, but it also tells me that I have so much work to do to keep improving and growing,” Shaw said. “I just feel super honored and blessed and it’s an amazing way to start the year.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who voted for me and to all the national team coaches I’ve worked with since under-14 level and my coaches on the wave. Thanks also to all my teammates who have pushed me and will continue to push me.

“All of this makes me even more excited to start this NWSL season and get back to the camps with the national youth teams. I’m just excited for what’s to come and I wouldn’t be where I am today without the grace of God. and favor upon my life.”

Shaw, who turned 18 in November, signed his first professional contract with the Wave on July 18. She scored 28 minutes into her professional debut and scored in three of her first four professional games. She also played in all three matches for USA at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Votes for the U.S. Soccer Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards are collected from respective national team coaches, players who earned a 2022 draft, board members American Football Board of Directors, American Football Athletes Council, Women’s National Team. Soccer League head coaches and selected members of the media, administrators and college coaches. Fans were also able to participate in the vote, with their share weighted at 15% of the total.

