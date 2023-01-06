Russian mercenary leader Wagner has eyes on Bakhmut mines: United States | News





A White House official said Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin wanted to control the salt and gypsum mines near Bakhmut.

The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ally, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Russian Wagner Group, wants to take control of salt and gypsum mines near the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, an official said. White House.

There are indications that monetary motives are driving Russia’s and Prigozhins’ obsession with Bakhmut, the official told Reuters news agency on Thursday.

The United States has previously accused Russian mercenaries of exploiting natural resources in the Central African Republic (CAR), Mali, Sudan and elsewhere to help fund Moscow’s war in Ukraine, a charge Russia has dismissed as a anti-Russian rage.

Of Wagner’s force of nearly 50,000 mercenaries, over 4,100 were killed and another 10,000 wounded in Ukraine. Among them, more than 1,000 were killed between late November and early December near Bakhmut, the official said.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Thursday that the Wagner group likely needed new forces because of its heavy losses in Ukraine, especially former prisoners who were released from prisons in Russia and agreed to fight with the promise of a pardon.

Prigozhin, who has been sanctioned by Western countries for his role in Wagner, on Thursday bade farewell to former convicts who had served their contracts in Ukraine and urged them to avoid the temptation to kill once back in life civil.

Wagner’s chief likely pledged to publicize the purported pardons to increase the Wagner Group’s recruitment campaign in Russian prisons, the ISW said, and to reassure the 80% of Wagner Group personnel deployed in Ukraine to who were promised some kind of legal reward for their participation in hostilities.

Prigozhin increasingly attributed his standing in Russia’s pro-war ultra-nationalist community to the Wagner Group’s ability to capture territory and, in particular, its offensive on Bakhmut, the institute added.

Prigozhin likely intends to further motivate Wagner’s staff and generate new paramilitary forces in a misguided and implausible effort to reverse the climax of Bakhmut’s offensive.

The White House said late last month that the Wagner Group had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group’s growing role in the conflict. .

The mercenary force first appeared publicly during Russia’s 2014 invasion and annexation of Crimea. Then, from 2015, Wagner appeared wherever Russia had geopolitical interests: first in the civil war in Syria alongside President Bashar al-Assad, then in Libya. , CAR and Mali, among other countries.

Prigozhin, who served nine years in Soviet-era prison for theft and other crimes before going into business in the 1990s, last year admitted to interference in the US election and acknowledged for the his role in founding Wagner for the first time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/6/us-claims-chief-of-russian-wagner-mercenaries-eyes-bakhmut-mines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos